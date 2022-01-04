Transfer notebook: Alvaro Morata set for Juventus stay amid Barcelona interest, Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles close to Roma loan

Alvaro Morata is set to stay on loan at Juventus amid interest from Barcelona, according to Sky in Italy.

The Spain striker, manager Max Allegri and officials from the club held talks following persistent rumours of Barcelona preparing to make an offer to Morata's parent club Atletico Madrid.

The player will not leave Juventus this month and he has shown that he is 100 per cent focused on his work in Turin.

Juve have yet to decide whether they will take up the £29m (€35m) option to sign Morata permanently, and it will depend on how he performs in the latter half of the season.

Barcelona are currently very active in the transfer market after receiving a sizeable bank loan. They have already committed more than €60m to Ferran Torres from Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Juventus are also interested in signing Mauro Icardi on loan from Paris Saint-Germain - but a deal is not certain due to his injury problems.

And Juve are not optimistic of a deal for Antonio Rudiger on a free this summer due to the volume of other big clubs courting the Germany centre-back.

Sky Sports News revealed on Monday that PSG, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are all in talks with the Chelsea defender over a pre-contract agreement.

Maitland-Niles closing in on Roma loan

Roma are close to finalising a move to sign Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles - a story that has been worked on by Sky Sports News reporters Dharmesh Sheth, Lyall Thomas and Gary Cotterill.

The deal under discussion is for a loan until the end of the season with an option to make it permanent. Maitland-Niles has started two Premier League games this season and wanted to join Everton on loan in the summer.

The 24-year-old England international's Arsenal contract is up in the summer of 2023.

Brereton Diaz set for Blackburn stay

Blackburn Rovers do not want to sell top scorer Ben Brereton Diaz despite huge interest in the player, writes Alan Myers.

Sky Sports News understands that Rovers owners Venkys want to keep the current squad, who are currently in the automatic promotion places in the Championship, intact and are looking to continue to support manager Tony Mowbray in his quest to return the club to the top flight.

Brereton, who has scored 20 league goals already this season, has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs including Leeds and Newcastle.

Mowbray has said recently that he would not stand in the player's way in the future if the right deal came in but - together with the owners' stance - a January move for the Chilean striker looks unlikely.

Brereton has six months left on his current contract but the club have the option of a further 12 months.

Villa striker Wesley wants Brazil return

Aston Villa striker Wesley Moraes has asked for his loan at Belgian side Club Brugge to be cut short so that he can instead head back to his native Brazil, according to Rob Dorsett.

Wesley joined Villa from Brugge in the summer of 2019 and Villa were keen for the £22m signing to get some game time in familiar surroundings, but he has played less than half-an-hour of football in just two Champions League appearances so far this season.

Now it looks likely his season-long loan in Belgium will be cancelled so that he can instead discuss a possible loan deal with either Internacional or São Paulo.

Leeds to add young Spaniard to U23 squad

Espanyol's Mateo Joseph Fernandez is undergoing a medical at Leeds, writes Tim Thornton.

He is an 18-year-old, very highly-rated striker and Leeds have beaten off some stiff competition to get him. He will initially go into their U23s squad.

Cherries veteran Cook makes Forest switch

Nottingham Forest have signed Bournemouth defender Steve Cook, reports Mark McAdam.

A medical and paperwork for a two-and-a-half-year deal were completed on Tuesday. The 30-year-old was Bournemouth's longest-serving player and due a testimonial this summer, which Bournemouth are still honouring.

