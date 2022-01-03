Antonio Rudiger: Real Madrid, PSG, Bayern Munich and Juventus open talks with Chelsea defender

Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Juventus have all opened talks with Antonio Rudiger's representatives over a pre-contract agreement this month.

Ralf Rangnick, the Manchester United interim manager who will take up a consultancy at Old Trafford in the summer, is also an admirer of Rudiger and knows the Chelsea defender's brother - who is also his agent - well.

Rudiger's Chelsea contract expires at the end of the season and he is now free to discuss a deal with foreign clubs ahead of a free transfer in the summer.

Chelsea remain keen to extend Rudiger's contract and remaining at Stamford Bridge has not been ruled out by the German international's camp.

However, the Blues' most recent offer - made at the start of the season - was dismissed by Rudiger and his representatives as it promised to pay him only half of what the club's top earners make.

Despite the uncertainty over his future, Rudiger is understood to remain committed to Chelsea for the remainder of his contract and focused on helping Thomas Tuchel's side achieve their objectives.

Tuchel continues to count on Rudiger, with the head coach starting his compatriot in 20 Premier League games this season - the most of any Chelsea outfield player.

Rudiger joined Chelsea from Roma in July 2017 and has gone on to win the FA Cup, Europa League and Champions League with the club.

Chelsea could be facing a mass exodus of defenders this summer, with Rudiger one of four members of Tuchel's defence who are out of contract in the summer.

Cesar Azpilicueta, the captain, is also reaching the end of his deal, as are Thiago Silva and Andreas Christensen.

