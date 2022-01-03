Chelsea transfer news: Thiago Silva signs one-year contract extension to stay at club until end of next season

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has signed a one-year contract extension with the club until the end of the 2022/23 season.

Silva joined Chelsea in the summer of 2020 following the end of his Paris Saint-Germain contract, and has established himself as a regular at the centre of the Blues' defence.

The 37-year-old has made 22 appearances for Thomas Tuchel's side this season, scoring two goals and assisting two more.

Since arriving at Stamford Bridge, Silva has also helped Chelsea win the Champions League and European Super Cup.

Speaking to Chelsea's website after signing his deal, Silva said: "To play here with Chelsea is a real pleasure. I never thought I would play for three years here in this great club so I'm very happy to stay for another season.

"I would also like to say thanks to my family, the club, Marina (Granovskaia) and to Mr (Roman) Abramovich for this opportunity.

"I will continue to give everything for this club and for the supporters, who have always been by my side since I arrived.

"It's amazing to have this relationship with the fans and not only that but the players, staff and the whole club. I'm going to give everything to keep playing at this level in the most important league in the world."

Granovskaia, Chelsea's director, added: "Thiago Silva's experience, leadership and performances have been and remain very important to this squad, so we are hugely pleased to extend his contract by another year.

"We look forward to his continued influence as we seek honours this season and next, and more of the qualities that have led to him having such a big impact for us on and off the pitch."

Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Juventus have all opened talks with Antonio Rudiger's representatives over a pre-contract agreement this month.

Ralf Rangnick, the Manchester United interim manager who will take up a consultancy at Old Trafford in the summer, is also an admirer of Rudiger and knows the Chelsea defender's brother - who is also his agent - well.

Rudiger's Chelsea contract expires at the end of the season and he is now free to discuss a deal with foreign clubs ahead of a free transfer in the summer.

Chelsea remain keen to extend Rudiger's contract and remaining at Stamford Bridge has not been ruled out by the German international's camp.

However, the Blues' most recent offer - made at the start of the season - was dismissed by Rudiger and his representatives as it promised to pay him only half of what the club's top earners make.

