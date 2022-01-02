Premier League title race: How Liverpool, Man City and Chelsea stand after latest games

Manchester City are in command - but what hope is there for Chelsea and Liverpool now? We examine every angle of the title race...

City were on the ropes at Arsenal on Saturday but Rodri's dramatic injury-time winner heaped the pressure on Chelsea and Liverpool ahead of their Super Sunday clash at Stamford Bridge.

Those two chasers didn't disappoint, throwing everything they had at each other, but in the end, their thrilling match-up ended in a 2-2 draw - an ideal result for Pep Guardiola's defending champions.

At the end of the festive fixtures, City are 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League table from Chelsea. Liverpool have a game in hand but currently sit a further point back.

Here, we run through the contenders, their festive schedules, injury lists, stats and more...

Analysis of the weekend results: Man City in complete control as Chelsea, Liverpool draw

Sky Sports' Peter Smith on Man City:

The demands of the festive fixture schedule - perhaps as tough as they have ever been in modern times, given the illnesses and injuries affecting squads - have taken their toll on Man City's title rivals. When the standards are so high, those small slip-ups can be costly.

Against Arsenal on Saturday, it looked like City may be going the same way. Afterwards, Pep Guardiola described his group of players as "incredibly tired, mentally and physically". He pointed to the four academy youngsters on the bench.

But City, somehow, found a way to win.

That was far from certain at various points through the contest, with an impressive Arsenal side - described as the better team by Guardiola - seeing the ball cleared off the line and Gabriel Martinelli hit a post after Bukayo Saka had swept in their opener.

There will be lots of debate about decisions made by the officials in the game around the two key penalty decisions and Gabriel Magalhaes's red card but, regardless of the controversy, City battled until the very last moment, when Rodri - a key figure for them in midfield this season - emerged as the unlikely match-winner.

It's now 11 Premier League wins on the spin for the defending champions, who are approaching the 15-game winning streak which propelled them to the title last season. Even better, they got to sit back on Sunday and watch Chelsea and Liverpool go head to head.

City's lead at the top of the table is now substantial. Dropped points at the Emirates may have offered some hope to their flagging rivals but, even when they're exhausted, this City side just can't be stopped.

Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher on Liverpool:

When you're 2-0 up against one of your big rivals, you've got to be disappointed. I think Liverpool in the end will actually be pleased with a point, and you could see that in the changes they made in the second half in bringing off Mane and Jota.

But that's why Liverpool won't win the league this season. Liverpool have taken the lead 17 times this season and so have Manchester City but City have won each game.

Liverpool have only won 12. What Liverpool are lacking now that they had in the title-winning season is control of a football game.

What we're watching here today and what we watched at Tottenham [a 2-2 draw] was Jurgen Klopp in years one and two. These end-to-end games where we'll sit back and say, 'that's the game of the season'.

That was the best game I've seen this season, but in terms of Liverpool winning the title, that's what's going to cost them.

Five times now, they've taken the lead this season and they've not won the game. That's the difference between Liverpool and Man City right now.

Former striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink on Chelsea:

It's very difficult as it's a big gap, but you have to concentrate on yourself, win matches and forget about Manchester City. It has to be game after game.

They've drawn too many matches here... they've lost 12 points at home and that's a big amount if you want to become champions.

That's in the past but they have to concentrate on the future and not look at City.

How the table stands

Man City are pulling away, with a 10-point gap between them and second-placed Chelsea. Third-placed Liverpool have a game in hand but they're a further point back.

The title chase

Current form: City pulling away?

Eleven in a row for City and they're in ominous form.

As for Liverpool, they've drawn two and lost one of their last three.

Chelsea have drawn four of their last five.

Upcoming fixtures and impact of AFCON:

Image: The upcoming fixtures for Man City, Chelsea and Liverpool - and the players they could be missing for those fixtures during Africa Cup of Nations

After the festive fixtures comes a period where teams will be involved in FA Cup and Carabao Cup ties, as well as Premier League games, while missing some players who go to the Africa Cup of Nations.

Man City will be without Riyad Mahrez during the period, Chelsea's Edouard Mendy is away for big games against Tottenham and Man City, and Liverpool must find ways to replace Naby Keita, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

Top scorers and creators

Liverpool dominate the top of the goals, shots assists and chances created standings...

Injury lists

