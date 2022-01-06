Danny Rose: Watford full-back set to leave in January transfer window as Hornets sign Udinese defender Samir

Danny Rose's short-lived Watford stint is coming to an end after the full-back was told he will not play for the club again.

Rose only signed a two-year deal at Vicarage Road last June having left Tottenham after 14 years, but the Premier League club have made him available for transfer this month.

Earlier this season, Watford manager Claudio Ranieri called on the full-back to return to the best form of his career, which has seen him earn 29 caps for England.

"I remember Danny when he played at Tottenham and the England national team and I need this Danny," Ranieri said.

"I think it is more fitness than a confidence issue. When he came he was down on fitness and now he has improved a lot but he needs to improve more. It is difficult though to say how long that will take."

Rose made nine appearances for Watford this season, collecting a fifth booking in the 3-1 home defeat to Manchester City on December 4, but he has not been recalled to the side since returning from his one-match suspension.

Watford will not call upon the 31-year-old's services this weekend against Leicester in the FA Cup third round and have opted to make him available for transfer this window.

Meanwhile, the Hornets have signed Udinese centre-back Samir.

Watford have already signed Hassane Kamara while KAS Eupen midfielder Edo Kayembe and Besiktas defender Domagoj Vida have been linked with a move as they look to stave off an immediate return to the Sky Bet Championship.

Is Rose on his way out at Watford?

Sky Sports News' Dharmesh Sheth:

"It looks like Danny Rose's time at Watford is over.

"We're told today Watford will not be playing him again, so they are looking to offload him in this transfer window.

"When he joined, it was obviously not under Claudio Ranieri, but he was playing and he played under Ranieri, but the Italian was asked about Danny Rose and he wasn't too enamoured about the fitness shown by Rose and he didn't specify how long it would take the player to get back to that required fitness.

"And, as a result, it looks like he's played his last game for Watford and he could be on his way out of the club in this transfer window."

