Yves Bissouma: Aston Villa interested in Brighton midfielder as he enters final 18 months of contract

Aston Villa are interested in Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma as he enters the final 18 months of his contract.

Bissouma, 25, is with Mali ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations, which starts on Sunday - live on Sky Sports.

Brighton manager Graham Potter, who on Thursday said he expects to keep all of his players this month, faced questions about Bissouma after winning 2-1 at West Brom in Saturday's FA Cup third-round tie.

Asked if any club had been in touch about Bissouma, Potter simply said: "No."

Villa have already agreed a deal to bring Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho back to the Premier League on loan.

The agreement, which is subject to the player completing a medical and receiving a work permit, also includes an option to buy and Coutinho will travel to Birmingham in the next 48 hours.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Philippe Coutinho's best Premier League moments.

Villa are paying less than 50 per cent of Coutinho's weekly wage, plus bonuses, Sky Sports News has been told.

It is understood that Villa are also interested in signing a left-back this month, with Bologna's highly-rated Scottish defender Aaron Hickey under consideration.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Good Morning Transfers panel discuss Philippe Coutinho's move to Aston Villa and how important boss Steven Gerrard was in making the deal happen.

The 19-year-old left-back moved to Italian side Bologna in the summer of 2020, after breaking through at Hearts.

'Villa really going for it in this transfer window'

Sky Sports' Dharmesh Sheth:

"I'm told today Villa are interested in Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma.

"Now, we do know he is a sought after player. He is into the final 18 months of his Brighton contract. We haven't heard of any talks over a new contract as such right now, but Brighton boss Graham Potter, in his news conference [on Thursday], did say that he expects everyone who is in his squad at the moment to be in his squad come February 1.

"He hasn't directly been asked about Bissouma yet because this has come to our notice since that news conference.

"As for Bissouma, he is currently with Mali at the Africa Cup of Nations, but that, I think will be one to keep an eye on for the rest of this window.

"It looks like Aston Villa are really going for it in this transfer window."

Who will be on the move in January?

The January transfer window opens on Saturday January 1, 2022 and closes at 11pm on Monday January 31.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.

Follow every Aston Villa game in the Premier League this season with our live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch match highlights for free shortly after full-time.

Want the Aston Villa latest? Bookmark our Aston Villa news page, check out Aston Villa's fixtures and Aston Villa's latest results, watch Aston Villa goals and video, keep track of the Premier League table and see which Aston Villa games are coming up live on Sky Sports.

Get all this and more - including notifications sent straight to your phone - by downloading the Sky Sports Scores app and setting Aston Villa as your favourite team.

Hear the best Premier League reaction and expert analysis with the Essential Football and Gary Neville podcasts, keep up-to-date with our dedicated Transfer Centre, follow the Sky Sports social accounts on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, and find out how to get Sky Sports.