Jermain Defoe: Former Rangers striker returns to Sunderland on deal until end of season

Jermain Defoe has returned to Sunderland on a deal until the end of the season.

Oxford United were also interested in Defoe following his departure from Rangers, but the 39-year-old has decided to return to the club where he spent two-and-a-half seasons between 2015 and 2017.

During his time at the Stadium of Light, the former England international scored 37 goals from 93 appearances in all competitions for the Black Cats.

We are delighted to welcome Jermain Defoe back to the Stadium of Light on an initial contract until the end of the 2021-22 season! ✍️#SAFC | #DefoeHomecoming — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) February 1, 2022

"I can't stop smiling because this is a special move for me for many reasons," Defoe told the club's official website.

"I've had so many messages saying, 'remember when you said you would come back', as I said that I would one day and when I left, I wasn't ready to leave.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking earlier this month, Defoe revealed his best strike partner in a round of quickfire questions on The Transfer Show

"I have a special bond with the fans here and the club is in a fantastic position to get promoted. I want to be a part of more special times here and I'm looking forward to it."

Defoe joins a Sunderland side without a manager after the club sacked Lee Johnson in the wake of the 6-0 defeat by Bolton on Saturday.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking earlier on Deadline Day, Good Morning Transfers host Tom White says he will get a '#TransferTalk' tattoo if Jermain Defoe returns to his beloved Sunderland before the end of the window

The Black Cats are third in Sky Bet League One and just two points behind leaders Rotherham, but owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus acted quickly following the result.

Sunderland's next game is at home to Doncaster on Saturday.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Bolton and Sunderland

2022 January transfer window

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.