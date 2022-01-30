Sunderland sack head coach Lee Johnson following 6-0 defeat by Bolton in League One

Sunderland have sacked their head coach Lee Johnson in the wake of the 6-0 defeat by Bolton in League One.

Johnson, who arrived at Sunderland in December 2020, leaves along with assistant Jamie McAllister following Saturday's heavy defeat. It leaves the Black Cats third in League One, but with just one win in five games.

Sunderland chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus said: "I would like to thank Lee for his commitment and endeavour over the past 14 months. We regret that we have had to take this decision, but felt immediate change was needed.

"We firmly believe that this is in the best interests of Sunderland AFC as we strive to earn promotion this season. Lee and Jamie will always be welcome at the Stadium of Light and they depart with our best wishes."

