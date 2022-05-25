Man City transfer news and rumours: Summer transfer window 2022

Wrapping up the Man City transfer news, rumours and gossip in the 2022 summer window.

Ferran Soriano believes Erling Haaland will have to modify his style of play at Manchester City as the Norway striker arrived in England on Tuesday to formally complete his £51million move and Kalvin Phillips emerged as the club's leading midfield target (Daily Telegraph, May 25)

Haaland has landed in Manchester as he prepares to meet his new Manchester City team-mates.

Who have Man City been linked with?

Kalvin Phillips - City have set their sights on securing a new central midfielder, with Leeds United's Phillips top of a list of replacements for departing captain Fernandinho (Daily Mail, May 24); City are identified Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips as the long-term replacement for Fernandinho, who is set to end his nine-year association with the club this summer. Life-long Leeds fan Phillips will snub the advances of Manchester United to secure a move to the Etihad Stadium (Daily Mirror, May 19).

Erling Haaland - Manchester City confirm agreement to sign Erling Haaland for £51m. Haaland will join City on July 1, subject to the club finalising terms with the player (Sky Sports, May 12).

Marc Cucurella - Manchester City have targeted Brighton's Marc Cucurella to fill their problem left-back position and will make a £30m move this summer (Daily Mail, May 18).

Enzo Fernandez - Manchester United will do battle with rivals Manchester City for the signing of River Plate prospect Enzo Fernandez this summer, according to reports in his native Argentina (Daily Mirror, May 18).

Paul Pogba - Paul Pogba agreed personal terms with Manchester City but turned down a move to the Etihad because he was concerned about the backlash from Manchester United supporters (The Times, May 20). Manchester City are interested in signing Paul Pogba on a free transfer in what could become one of the most explosive deals in British transfer history (Daily Mail, May 7);

James Ward-Prowse - James Ward-Prowse is the man Erik ten Hag wants to boss Manchester United's new midfield, but will face competition from Manchester City (The Sun on Sunday, May 1).

Mason Mount - Chelsea fear Mason Mount could be lured away by Liverpool or Manchester City taking advantage of the club's ownership crisis (The Sun on Sunday, May 1).

The latest players linked with a Man City exit

Ilkay Gundogan - Ilkay Gundogan could end up at Arsenal after being told he can leave Manchester City this summer - and he could reignite his Premier League career by playing in an entirely different position (Daily Star Sunday, May 22). Pep Guardiola wants Gundogan to stay at City next season (The Sun, May 21).

Gabriel Jesus - Gabriel Jesus's agent has confirmed talks have taken place over a move to Arsenal but also revealed another six clubs are interested in the Manchester City striker (Daily Star, May 12).

Fernandinho - Manchester City captain Fernandinho shocked his manager Pep Guardiola by revealing he is not planning to sign a new deal to keep him at the club beyond this season (Sky Sports, April 12).

Liam Delap - Manchester City starlet Liam Delap could end up joining Southampton on loan next season (The Sun, May 13)

Gavin Bazunu - Everton are set to provide Jordan Pickford with additional competition by attempting to sign Manchester City goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, who impressed on loan at Portsmouth this season (The Independent, May 13)

Man City contract news

Raheem Sterling - The forward will think about his Manchester City future after England's Nations League matches in June, when his contract with the Premier League champions enters its final year (The Sun, May 24); Sterling will wait until June before making any decision on his future at Manchester City (Daily Mail, May 13); Arsenal are ready to explore a move for Sterling should he become available this summer when his Manchester City contract enters its final year (The Telegraph, May 10).

Confirmed Man City signings

Erling Haaland - will join City on July 1, subject to the club finalising terms with the player

Confirmed Man City departures

Fernandinho

