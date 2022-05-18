Jill Scott to leave Man City after eight-and-a-half years with Women's Super League club

Jill Scott will leave Manchester City this summer, bringing an end to a successful eight-and-a-half years with the Women's Super League club.

The England international - who was recently named in Sarina Wiegman's provisional 28-player squad for the upcoming Women's Euros - will depart the club at the end of her contract.

Scott had spent time over the last two seasons on loan at Everton and Aston Villa, and will now look for a new club for the 2022/23 campaign.

Speaking about her departure, Scott told mancity.com: "In a way, I never thought I'd be here saying goodbye to Manchester City, but all good things come to an end eventually and I've had so many amazing memories along the way.

"I've had some great opportunities over the last couple of seasons too with my loan spells, but I've always missed everyone here and that will definitely be the case again this summer.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

"It's been a real journey over the last eight or so years - I remember sitting down and hearing the plans of what the Club were going to do, and I was so excited to be a part of that.

"Looking back at what we've achieved in that time in terms of trophies and generally as a team, I can't really believe it. I'm forever grateful that I've been surrounded by such talented players and coaching staff who have enabled me to develop and grow as a player.

"I'd like to say a massive thank you to our supporters too - they've just been incredible, especially for me personally, and I feel as though we've built a special relationship over the years.

Image: Jill Scott played on loan at Aston Villa in the second half of the season

"I'm sure we'll stay in touch wherever my next step takes me and they know, as with so many people at City, that they're always welcome for a coffee!"

Scott joined Man City back in late 2013 from Everton after spending seven years with the Toffees and continued to cement herself as one of the league's most talented midfielders.

The 35-year-old leaves with an impressive trophy haul too, including three Women's League Cups, three Women's FA Cups and one WSL title.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player After a nail-biting and equally thrilling WSL season, Sue Smith, Karen Carney and Kelly Smith talk us through some of their favourite moments from this year

She also quickly became a popular figure within the women's game and beyond with her friendly and outgoing personality.

She will be honoured at a to-be-confirmed Manchester City Women home game next season for her contributions to the football club, with fans set to be able to show their appreciation to the No 8 with a special presentation.

Head Coach Gareth Taylor also added: "Playing 194 games for one club is an incredible achievement, and Jill has played a crucial part in so many of the team's successes over the years alongside making such a difference to the game as a whole.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Women's Super League match between Aston Villa and Birmingham

"Her dedication and commitment to this Club both on and off the pitch is testament to her character and she leaves Manchester City with legend status and the gratitude of everybody here for her contributions."

Scott's departure represents another long-serving player leaving the club this summer after Georgia Stanway signed for Bayern Munich earlier this week.

'Seeing the growth of the game makes me proud'

Image: Jill Scott is also a seasoned England international

Scott has played a vital role in the promotion and growing popularity of women's football, having begun her career with Sunderland Women in 2004.

Earlier this season, Scott revealed her pride at being part of the growth of the game in an exclusive interview with Sky Sports.

"Watching the growth of the game, a massive thank you has to go to all the people who work behind the scenes. There's going to be more games on TV this season and that doesn't just happen - there's a lot of work and people pushing behind the scenes and we're the lucky ones who get to go on the pitch and enjoy a game of football.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player On the Inside the WSL's end of season review, Karen Carney, Sue Smith and Kelly Smith picked their underrated players and most exciting youngsters

"It's fantastic, when I first started, I was travelling back and forth and now players are coming in, they get their breakfast, they're training full time and there's no excuse not to perform really. I've been fortunate to see the journey and growth of the game and it's something that makes me very proud.

"I'm not someone who looks too far ahead and this season, I want us to hit the ground running with Manchester City, get some rhythm in our play, keep winning football matches and bringing silverware to this club."

Analysis: Scott still has plenty to offer

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player After Chelsea were crowned champions, we take a look at all the best goals of the WSL 2021/22 season

Sky Sports' Charlotte Marsh:

"This summer is almost turning into the end of an area at Man City. Georgia Stanway had spent seven years at the club, and now Scott with her eight-and-a-half years of service also departs the club.

"It's not the most surprising of announcements. Scott has spent time over the last two years on loan, although she was vital for Man City earlier this campaign when their squad was pulverised by injury.

"Scott ended up playing at centre back and did so incredibly well for someone who had never played there before. It showed how much she was trusted by Gareth Taylor that he deployed her in such a crucial but unfamiliar position.

"But really, she is a defensive midfielder that has revolutionised the women's game and been there every step of the way. Scott has experience, leadership and the kind of infectious personality that draws people to her.

"Her inclusion in the provisional Euros squad shows too how she is still operating at the highest level. Wherever she ends up next year, they will be getting one superb player and person. Here's to a new challenge."