England announce Euro 2022 provisional squad: Jordan Nobbs the high-profile omission from Sarina Wiegman's list

Tuesday 17 May 2022 15:31, UK
Jordan Nobbs is not included in England Women's Euro 2022 provisional squad after a serious knee injury ended her season prematurely - but Steph Houghton has been included.
The Manchester City defender has been in a race to be fit for the tournament, which begins on July 6, after undergoing Achilles surgery in February.
Houghton, whose most recent appearance came for City on January 23, makes an initial 28-player group that is due to be cut down to a final 23 by England boss Sarina Wiegman in the second week of June.
Arsenal midfielder Nobbs misses out after her season was ended earlier this month by a knee problem, further misfortune for a player who was ruled out of the 2019 World Cup by injury.
City winger Chloe Kelly is part of the 28, returning to the Lionesses set-up after her recent comeback from an ACL injury.
Chelsea's Fran Kirby, absent from Wiegman's previous squad due a fatigue-related issue, is back as well, while Jill Scott, who has been on loan at Aston Villa from City, is another included while working on her fitness.
There are also recalls for Manchester United midfielder Lucy Staniforth and Everton goalkeeper Sandy MacIver in a squad captained by Arsenal's Leah Williamson, who was confirmed as skipper for the Euros - succeeding Houghton - last month.
Wiegman said in a statement from the Football Association: "The Euros are getting closer, and this is a big step towards the tournament.
"We have a settled squad and I know we have players in our team that will give everything to make it a summer to remember.
"It is important the players have the chance to get some rest now after a very busy season before we get back to our work. We then have a series of prep camps coming up and it is important we use this time to build an even closer connection on and off the pitch.
"We also look forward to welcoming those who have been working individually and with their clubs on their fitness in the past few weeks. We are hoping to have them back on the pitch when the series of pre camps start, so we can see where they are at."
Wiegman's players are set to begin a series of get-togethers at St George's Park on May 30 ahead of warm-up games against Belgium at Molineux on June 16, Holland at Elland Road eight days later and then Switzerland in Zurich on June 30.
The Euros then open with England playing Austria at Old Trafford on July 6, and they will also face Norway and Northern Ireland in their group.
Wiegman is aiming to claim back-to-back Euros titles having guided her native Holland to victory on home soil in the 2017 edition.
That included a last-four victory over England, who have been beaten semi-finalists in each of their last three major competitions, and were Euros runners-up in 2009 and 1984. They last hosted the Euros in 2005.
Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Man Utd), Hannah Hampton (Aston Villa), Sandy MacIver (Everton), Ellie Roebuck (Man City).
Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Man City), Jess Carter (Chelsea), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Alex Greenwood (Man City), Steph Houghton (Man City, Demi Stokes (Man City), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal).
Midfielders: Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Jill Scott (Aston Villa - on loan from Man City), Lucy Staniforth (Man Utd), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Ella Toone (Man Utd), Keira Walsh (Man City), Leah Williamson (Arsenal), Katie Zalem (Man Utd).
Forwards: Beth England (Chelsea), Lauren Hemp (Man City), Chloe Kelly (Man City), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Nikita Parris (Arsenal), Alessia Russo (Man Utd), Ellen White (Man City).
Sky Sports News reporter Anton Toloui:
"The players in that squad which stand out are Steph Houghton, having returned from an Achilles problem, we've got Fran Kirby being given a chance to prove her fitness after a while out through illness and we have Chloe Kelly back from an ACL injury. It means Jordan Nobbs misses out and I know a lot of Arsenal fans will be disappointed with that.
"We've now got the 28 players and the squad will all meet around May 30. They will go into the first camp in St George's Park. That squad will train for a couple of weeks and then we'll get it trimmed to 23 players plus a few in reserve before they play in Wolverhampton against Belgium on June 16.
"By the time they go into the three warm-up games against Belgium, Netherlands and Switzerland, England's 23-player squad will be finalised. They will have spent around a month together in camp, most of the time in St George's Park as well as a week in Switzerland ahead of that game before they kick off against Austria at a sold-out Old Trafford."
Group stage
Wednesday July 6
Group A: England vs Austria - kick off 8pm, Old Trafford
Thursday July 7
Group A: Norway vs Northern Ireland - kick off 8pm, St Mary's
Friday July 8
Group B: Spain vs Finland - kick off 5pm, Stadium MK
Group B: Germany vs Denmark - kick off 8pm, London Community Stadium
Saturday July 9
Group C: Portugal vs Switzerland - kick off 5pm, Leigh Sports Village
Group C: Netherlands vs Sweden - kick off 8pm, Bramall Lane
Sunday July 10
Group D: Belgium vs Iceland - kick off 5pm, Manchester City Academy Stadium
Group D: France vs Italy - kick off 8pm, New York Stadium
Monday July 11
Group A: Austria vs Northern Ireland - kick off 5pm, St Mary's
Group A: England v Norway - kick off 8pm, Brighton and Hove Community Stadium
Tuesday July 12
Group B: Denmark vs Finland - kick off 5pm, Stadium MK
Group B: Germany vs Spain - kick off 8pm, London Community Stadium
Wednesday July 13
Group C: Sweden vs Switzerland - kick off 5pm, Bramall Lane
Group C: Netherlands v Portugal - kick off 8pm, Leigh Sports Village
Thursday July 14
Group D: Italy vs Iceland - kick off 5pm, Manchester City Academy Stadium
Group D: France vs Belgium - kick off 8pm, New York Stadium
Friday July 15
Group A: Northern Ireland v England - kick off 8pm, St Mary's
Group A: Austria vs Norway - kick off 8pm, Brighton and Hove Community Stadium
Saturday July 16
Group B: Finland vs Germany - kick off 8pm, Stadium MK
Group B: Denmark vs Spain - kick off 8pm, London Community Stadium
Sunday July 17
Group C: Switzerland vs Netherlands - kick off 5pm, Bramall Lane
Group C: Sweden vs Portugal - kick off 5pm, Leigh Sports Village
Monday July 18
Group D: Iceland vs France - kick off 8pm, New York Stadium
Group D: Italy vs Belgium - kick off 8pm, Manchester City Academy Stadium
Knockout phase
Quarter-finals
Wednesday July 20
Quarter-final 1: Winners Group A v Runners-up Group B - kick off 8pm, Brighton and Hove Community Stadium
Thursday July 21
Quarter-final 2: Winners Group B v Runners-up Group A - kick off 8pm, London Community Stadium
Friday July 22
Quarter-final 3: Winners Group C v Runners-up Group D - kick off 8pm, Leigh Sports Village
Quarter-final 4: Winners Group D v Runners-up Group C - kick off 8pm, New York Stadium
Semi-finals
Tuesday July 26
Semi-final 1: Winners quarter-final 1 v Winners quarter-final 3 - kick off 8pm, Bramall Lane
Wednesday July 27
Semi-final 2: Winners quarter-final 2 v Winners quarter-final 4 - kick-off 8pm, Stadium MK
Final
Sunday July 31
Winners semi-final 1 v Winners semi-final 2 - kick off 5pm, Wembley