2022 Women's Euros: England Women reveal new home and 'away' kits for home tournament

Northern Ireland, Sweden, Spain, Germany and France among the teams to have also unveiled their kits; Women's Euro 2022 gets under way at Old Trafford on Wednesday July 6 when England take on Austria; the tournament culminates with the final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday July 31
Wednesday 25 May 2022 11:53, UK
England Women have revealed their new home and 'away' kits for the upcoming 2022 Women's Euros, with Northern Ireland Women also sporting a new home shirt.
The tournament - which begins on July 6 at Old Trafford as England take on Austria - will see the Lionesses wear two new kits as they look to make it all the way to the Wembley final.
Northern Ireland, Sweden, France and the Netherlands are among the other sides to have released their new kits for the Euros.
England will wear an all-white home kit, made by Nike, with the pattern of the shirt using a bespoke design to mirror the angular lines of cut diamonds. There is also iridescent detailing on the crest and other features, with the kit designs to pay respect to all the players who have contributed to making women's football what it is today.
The 'away' kit comes in a bright crimson - a departure from the colours traditionally used by England teams in the past. It comes with darker crimson detailing with a hooped design across the front of the shirt. The shorts and socks also come in the same colours.
Northern Ireland will wear two specially-designed kits for their maiden international tournament. Their home adidas kit will feature the well-known green jersey and shorts with white detailing.
There is also a nod to the kits worn in the past - with the chunky, two-tone V-neck collar in particular a reference to the 1986 World Cup strip.
Another creation from Nike, the distinctive patterns on France's home kit reference neoclassical art and architecture and combine the nation's tricolour: blue jersey, white shorts and red socks.
The 2022 France away kit is defined by the marriage of pink and white. The shirts and shorts are both white with pink trim, while the socks come in pink.
The Netherlands' 2022 kit, made by Nike, gives the country's classic orange a stylish new edge - complete with black trim.
The Netherlands' away kit draws inspiration from De Stijl, a proudly Dutch art movement. It features a white shirt and blue shorts, with blocks of white and red dotted across the kit. The crest also comes in a striking red, with white socks.
One of the tournament favourites, Sweden, released their adidas kit in April. They will be wearing their traditional yellow and blue home kit - although they have added an interesting feature.
On the shirt, there is a guide on how to stop Sweden, which will be handy if any opponents can get close enough to read it.
The shirt design is also inspired by Sweden's sea coast, with a wavy silhouette around the neck that reflects the shape of the country's coastline.
Belgium have also released their home and away kits - the first time the women's side have had bespoke kits for their team.
The Red Flames will wear a black adidas home shirt, complete with red and yellow trim. The kit will be complete with red shorts.
Belgium's away kit features a gold shirt with black detailing. The shorts and socks will also come with the same colours.
Germany will wear a white adidas top, with black trim that also incorporates the red and yellow blocks from the national flag.
The away kit will come in a teal green colour, which has been the alternative colour for the Germany national team since the 1950s. It will also feature an abstract print on the jersey.
Spain's home kit will feature the famous red shirt, with dark blue and yellow trim. The shorts and socks will also come in dark blue with yellow accents.
The away kit comes with a striking ice blue shirt, with the socks also matching, along with white shorts.
Norway's famed mountains inform the abstract patterning of the nation's 2022 home kit by Nike. The design itself expresses the close bond of the people of Norway and its landscape, and pays respect to the teamwork that drives the squad.
Finland's home and away jerseys pay homage to the relationship that the nation has with nature and to the thousand players who have represented Finland's national teams.
The Nike home kit carries an identifiable blue cross, a tribute to the Finnish flag, symbolising the blue lakes and white snowdrifts of the country.
The groups...
Group A: England, Austria, Norway, Northern Ireland
Group B: Germany, Denmark, Spain, Finland
Group C: Netherlands, Sweden, Portugal, Switzerland
Group D: France, Italy, Belgium, Iceland
The schedule...
Group stage:
Wednesday July 6
Group A: England vs Austria - kick off 8pm, Old Trafford
Thursday July 7
Group A: Norway vs Northern Ireland - kick off 8pm, St Mary's
Friday July 8
Group B: Spain vs Finland - kick off 5pm, Stadium MK
Group B: Germany vs Denmark - kick off 8pm, London Community Stadium
Saturday July 9
Group C: Portugal vs Switzerland - kick off 5pm, Leigh Sports Village
Group C: Netherlands vs Sweden - kick off 8pm, Bramall Lane
Sunday July 10
Group D: Belgium vs Iceland - kick off 5pm, Manchester City Academy Stadium
Group D: France vs Italy - kick off 8pm, New York Stadium
Monday July 11
Group A: Austria vs Northern Ireland - kick off 5pm, St Mary's
Group A: England v Norway - kick off 8pm, Brighton and Hove Community Stadium
Tuesday July 12
Group B: Denmark vs Finland - kick off 5pm, Stadium MK
Group B: Germany vs Spain - kick off 8pm, London Community Stadium
Wednesday July 13
Group C: Sweden vs Switzerland - kick off 5pm, Bramall Lane
Group C: Netherlands v Portugal - kick off 8pm, Leigh Sports Village
Thursday July 14
Group D: Italy vs Iceland - kick off 5pm, Manchester City Academy Stadium
Group D: France vs Belgium - kick off 8pm, New York Stadium
Friday July 15
Group A: Northern Ireland v England - kick off 8pm, St Mary's
Group A: Austria vs Norway - kick off 8pm, Brighton and Hove Community Stadium
Saturday July 16
Group B: Finland vs Germany - kick off 8pm, Stadium MK
Group B: Denmark vs Spain - kick off 8pm, London Community Stadium
Sunday July 17
Group C: Switzerland vs Netherlands - kick off 5pm, Bramall Lane
Group C: Sweden vs Portugal - kick off 5pm, Leigh Sports Village
Monday July 18
Group D: Iceland vs France - kick off 8pm, New York Stadium
Group D: Italy vs Belgium - kick off 8pm, Manchester City Academy Stadium
Knockout phase
Quarter-finals
Wednesday July 20
Quarter-final 1: Winners Group A v Runners-up Group B - kick off 8pm, Brighton and Hove Community Stadium
Thursday July 21
Quarter-final 2: Winners Group B v Runners-up Group A - kick off 8pm, London Community Stadium
Friday July 22
Quarter-final 3: Winners Group C v Runners-up Group D - kick off 8pm, Leigh Sports Village
Quarter-final 4: Winners Group D v Runners-up Group C - kick off 8pm, New York Stadium
Semi-finals
Tuesday July 26
Semi-final 1: Winners quarter-final 1 v Winners quarter-final 3 - kick off 8pm, Bramall Lane
Wednesday July 27
Semi-final 2: Winners quarter-final 2 v Winners quarter-final 4 - kick-off 8pm, Stadium MK
Final
Sunday July 31
Winners semi-final 1 v Winners semi-final 2 - kick off 5pm, Wembley