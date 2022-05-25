2022 Women's Euros: England Women reveal new home and 'away' kits for home tournament

England Women have revealed their new home and 'away' kits for the upcoming 2022 Women's Euros, with Northern Ireland Women also sporting a new home shirt.

The tournament - which begins on July 6 at Old Trafford as England take on Austria - will see the Lionesses wear two new kits as they look to make it all the way to the Wembley final.

Northern Ireland, Sweden, France and the Netherlands are among the other sides to have released their new kits for the Euros.

England

England will wear an all-white home kit, made by Nike, with the pattern of the shirt using a bespoke design to mirror the angular lines of cut diamonds. There is also iridescent detailing on the crest and other features, with the kit designs to pay respect to all the players who have contributed to making women's football what it is today.

The 'away' kit comes in a bright crimson - a departure from the colours traditionally used by England teams in the past. It comes with darker crimson detailing with a hooped design across the front of the shirt. The shorts and socks also come in the same colours.

Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland will wear two specially-designed kits for their maiden international tournament. Their home adidas kit will feature the well-known green jersey and shorts with white detailing.

There is also a nod to the kits worn in the past - with the chunky, two-tone V-neck collar in particular a reference to the 1986 World Cup strip.

France

Another creation from Nike, the distinctive patterns on France's home kit reference neoclassical art and architecture and combine the nation's tricolour: blue jersey, white shorts and red socks.

The 2022 France away kit is defined by the marriage of pink and white. The shirts and shorts are both white with pink trim, while the socks come in pink.

The Netherlands

The Netherlands' 2022 kit, made by Nike, gives the country's classic orange a stylish new edge - complete with black trim.

The Netherlands' away kit draws inspiration from De Stijl, a proudly Dutch art movement. It features a white shirt and blue shorts, with blocks of white and red dotted across the kit. The crest also comes in a striking red, with white socks.

Sweden

One of the tournament favourites, Sweden, released their adidas kit in April. They will be wearing their traditional yellow and blue home kit - although they have added an interesting feature.

On the shirt, there is a guide on how to stop Sweden, which will be handy if any opponents can get close enough to read it.

The shirt design is also inspired by Sweden's sea coast, with a wavy silhouette around the neck that reflects the shape of the country's coastline.

Belgium

Belgium have also released their home and away kits - the first time the women's side have had bespoke kits for their team.

The Red Flames will wear a black adidas home shirt, complete with red and yellow trim. The kit will be complete with red shorts.

Belgium's away kit features a gold shirt with black detailing. The shorts and socks will also come with the same colours.

Germany

Germany will wear a white adidas top, with black trim that also incorporates the red and yellow blocks from the national flag.

The away kit will come in a teal green colour, which has been the alternative colour for the Germany national team since the 1950s. It will also feature an abstract print on the jersey.

Spain

Spain's home kit will feature the famous red shirt, with dark blue and yellow trim. The shorts and socks will also come in dark blue with yellow accents.

The away kit comes with a striking ice blue shirt, with the socks also matching, along with white shorts.

Norway

Norway's famed mountains inform the abstract patterning of the nation's 2022 home kit by Nike. The design itself expresses the close bond of the people of Norway and its landscape, and pays respect to the teamwork that drives the squad.

Finland

Finland's home and away jerseys pay homage to the relationship that the nation has with nature and to the thousand players who have represented Finland's national teams.

The Nike home kit carries an identifiable blue cross, a tribute to the Finnish flag, symbolising the blue lakes and white snowdrifts of the country.

The groups...

Group A: England, Austria, Norway, Northern Ireland

Group B: Germany, Denmark, Spain, Finland

Group C: Netherlands, Sweden, Portugal, Switzerland

Group D: France, Italy, Belgium, Iceland

The schedule...

Group stage:

Wednesday July 6

Group A: England vs Austria - kick off 8pm, Old Trafford

Thursday July 7

Group A: Norway vs Northern Ireland - kick off 8pm, St Mary's

Friday July 8

Group B: Spain vs Finland - kick off 5pm, Stadium MK

Group B: Germany vs Denmark - kick off 8pm, London Community Stadium

Saturday July 9

Group C: Portugal vs Switzerland - kick off 5pm, Leigh Sports Village

Group C: Netherlands vs Sweden - kick off 8pm, Bramall Lane

Sunday July 10

Group D: Belgium vs Iceland - kick off 5pm, Manchester City Academy Stadium

Group D: France vs Italy - kick off 8pm, New York Stadium

Monday July 11

Group A: Austria vs Northern Ireland - kick off 5pm, St Mary's

Group A: England v Norway - kick off 8pm, Brighton and Hove Community Stadium

Tuesday July 12

Group B: Denmark vs Finland - kick off 5pm, Stadium MK

Group B: Germany vs Spain - kick off 8pm, London Community Stadium

Wednesday July 13

Group C: Sweden vs Switzerland - kick off 5pm, Bramall Lane

Group C: Netherlands v Portugal - kick off 8pm, Leigh Sports Village

Thursday July 14

Group D: Italy vs Iceland - kick off 5pm, Manchester City Academy Stadium

Group D: France vs Belgium - kick off 8pm, New York Stadium

Friday July 15

Group A: Northern Ireland v England - kick off 8pm, St Mary's

Group A: Austria vs Norway - kick off 8pm, Brighton and Hove Community Stadium

Saturday July 16

Group B: Finland vs Germany - kick off 8pm, Stadium MK

Group B: Denmark vs Spain - kick off 8pm, London Community Stadium

Sunday July 17

Group C: Switzerland vs Netherlands - kick off 5pm, Bramall Lane

Group C: Sweden vs Portugal - kick off 5pm, Leigh Sports Village

Monday July 18

Group D: Iceland vs France - kick off 8pm, New York Stadium

Group D: Italy vs Belgium - kick off 8pm, Manchester City Academy Stadium

Knockout phase

Quarter-finals

Wednesday July 20

Quarter-final 1: Winners Group A v Runners-up Group B - kick off 8pm, Brighton and Hove Community Stadium

Thursday July 21

Quarter-final 2: Winners Group B v Runners-up Group A - kick off 8pm, London Community Stadium

Friday July 22

Quarter-final 3: Winners Group C v Runners-up Group D - kick off 8pm, Leigh Sports Village

Quarter-final 4: Winners Group D v Runners-up Group C - kick off 8pm, New York Stadium

Semi-finals

Tuesday July 26

Semi-final 1: Winners quarter-final 1 v Winners quarter-final 3 - kick off 8pm, Bramall Lane

Wednesday July 27

Semi-final 2: Winners quarter-final 2 v Winners quarter-final 4 - kick-off 8pm, Stadium MK

Final

Sunday July 31

Winners semi-final 1 v Winners semi-final 2 - kick off 5pm, Wembley