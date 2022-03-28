UEFA Women's Euro 2022: Tournament set to attract record-breaking crowds

Wembley Stadium is poised to host a capacity crowd for this summer's UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final, with England's group stage fixture against Northern Ireland at St Mary's also a sell-out.

Monday marks 100 days to go until the tournament kickstarts in England, with general sale tickets now available on a first come, first served basis.

The event's opening match between England and Austria is taking place at Old Trafford with UEFA revealing over 350,000 tournament tickets have already been snapped up.

That total means this summer's tournament - which has been postponed by 12 months due to the pandemic - is set to achieve unprecedented attendances, already surpassing the total number of tickets sold for 2017's edition, which was hosted by reigning champions Netherlands.

Over 700,000 tickets have been made available across the 10 venues in nine host cities for the tournament which runs from July 6 to July 31, with the aim of Wembley's grand finale surpassing the current European record for a women's game of 80,203 - set at London 2012.

UEFA's chief of women's football, Nadine Kessler, who was also a Women's Euro winner in 2013 with Germany, said: "The countdown to UEFA Women's Euro 2022 in England has already begun and today marks just 100 days to go!

"This summer is going to be a game-changer for European women's football and we can't wait to showcase what will be a record-breaking tournament. It's going to be bigger and better than ever before, so get ready, get excited and get your ticket now to show your support for your country in England this July."