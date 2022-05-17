Georgia Stanway: England midfielder's move from Manchester City to Bayern Munich confirmed

England midfielder Georgia Stanway's move from Manchester City to Bayern Munich has been confirmed.

The 23-year-old, whose contract with City was due to expire at the end of next month, has agreed a three-year deal with the Bundesliga runners-up and will join up with her new side after the Women's European Championship, where she will be part of the Lionesses squad.

"Honestly, I'm so excited. It just feels right," Stanway told Bayern's official website. "It feels great to now be able to share the news and my excitement with the world. I can't wait to get started and play for such a well-known club.

"It just felt right from the very first conversation. I was absolutely convinced and my instinct told me that I belonged here. FC Bayern has very big ambitions and I really admire that."

Bayern Munich Women sporting director Bianca Rech said: "We are very happy about Georgia's signing. She is a very flexible, dangerous player and is also characterized by her mentality.

"It's also a big sign and a positive signal for the league that an English player has decided to join Germany and FC Bayern."

Stanway had been with City since she was 16, spending seven years at the club since making her debut in 2015, scoring 57 goals in 165 appearances.

She enjoyed a memorable breakthrough season in 2015-16 by winning City's Rising Star award after the club won the Women's Super League and League Cup.

The following year, Stanway starred as City lifted the FA Cup before scoring her first senior England goal, on debut in November 2018.

Image: Stanway with her December WSL Goal of the Month award earlier this season

In March 2019, Stanway signed a new deal to keep her at the club until this summer and two months later, she scored in a 2-0 victory over West Ham in the FA Cup final. That season, she also brought home the Continental Cup and was awarded the 2019 PFA Young Player of the Year award.

Stanway is one of City's highest appearance makers and the club's all-time record goalscorer as a professional outfit, having overtaken Nikita Parris' previous record in January 2022.

She helped City to another League Cup triumph this season although, in her last game for the club, they were beaten by Chelsea in the FA Cup final after extra-time.

Image: Manchester City have no interest in selling striker Khadija Shaw

Manchester City Women have no interest in selling Khadija Shaw despite interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Jamaica striker has been linked with a move back to France after arriving from Bordeaux last summer.

Shaw scored nine goals in the Women's Super League this season as City finished third and qualified for the Champions League.

City intend to be busy in the transfer market but could face some big-name departures too.

As well as Stanway, Lucy Bronze and Caroline Weir have been offered contracts by clubs abroad.