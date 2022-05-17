Khadija Shaw: Manchester City Women keen to keep striker despite interest from Paris Saint-Germain

Manchester City Women have no interest in selling Khadija Shaw despite interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Jamaica striker has been linked with a move back to France after arriving from Bordeaux last summer.

Shaw scored nine goals in the Women's Super League this season as City finished third and qualified for the Champions League.

City intend to be busy in the transfer market but could face some big-name departures too.

Georgia Stanway has joined Bayern Munich, while Lucy Bronze and Caroline Weir have been offered contracts by clubs abroad.

England international Stanway has agreed a three-year contract with the Bundesliga runners-up and is expected to join up with her new side after the Women's European Championship, where she will be part of the Lionesses squad.

The 23-year-old had been with City since she was 16, spending seven years at the club since making her debut in 2015, scoring 57 goals in 165 appearances.