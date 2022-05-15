Chelsea 3-2 Man City (AET): Sam Kerr double helps Blues to Women's FA Cup final win

Sam Kerr was Chelsea's hero once again as her double helped the Blues to a 3-2 extra-time victory in the Women's FA Cup final against Manchester City, adding to their Women's Super League title from last weekend.

The striker scored two stunning goals on Sunday to help seal a third successive WSL win for Chelsea, and stepped up again at Wembley to help steer her side to victory.

Kerr opened the scoring against the run of play in the 33rd minute, nodding home from Millie Bright's right-wing cross. The defender's delivery looked goal-bound, but Kerr was there to help it on its way.

City came from behind twice to force extra-time, the first from a superb Lauren Hemp goal. The winger beat Bright on the left of the area before curling a superb effort into the far corner.

It was another stunner, this time from Chelsea's Erin Cuthbert, that saw the Blues back ahead. Her effort from range pinged off the underside of the crossbar before beating Ellie Roebuck.

Team news Chelsea made two changes after their 4-2 win against Man Utd last weekend. Aniek Nouwen and Beth England came into the XI, with Fran Kirby also taking her place on the bench.

Man City made one change from their 4-0 win against Reading last Sunday. Demi Stokes - who missed the WSL outing - returns to XI, replacing Julie Blakstad at left-back.

Chelsea were mere minutes from defending their trophy but Hayley Raso fired City level once again. It was a lovely pass over the top from Alex Greenwood that found her, with Raso outmuscling Magdalena Eriksson before firing past Ann-Katrin Berger.

It was another dramatic twist in the showpiece finale worthy of the record-breaking crowd. But Kerr was the match-winner in the 99th minute, driving into the area from midfield before her shot deflected off Greenwood and into the net.

FA Cup final attendance record beaten There was an official attendance of 49,094 - a record for a Women's FA Cup final. It beat the previous record of 45,423, which was set when Chelsea beat Arsenal at Wembley in 2018.

It is a game Chelsea won despite being second best for much of the match. City dominated possession and shots - registering 23 to Chelsea's nine - but found themselves thwarted by an inspired Berger, particularly in the second half.

Sunday's defeat is also the first time Man City have lost an FA Cup final, winning on their first three appearances.

The result was also a touch of revenge for Chelsea, who lost 3-1 to City in the League Cup final in March. They add a second trophy to their cabinet this season and successfully defended their title from the 2020/21 season.

More to follow...