Nottingham Forest transfer news: Man Utd's Dean Henderson set to join on loan after Taiwo Awoniyi clause met

Nottingham Forest have agreed a deal with Manchester United to sign Dean Henderson on loan for the 2022/23 season.

The deal will not include an option for Forest, who were promoted back to the Premier League via the play-offs last season, to buy the England international.

Henderson's United deal expires in 2025 after he signed a new five-year contract in 2020.

The 25-year-old enjoyed impressive loan spells at Sheffield United between 2018 and 2020 but has struggled to dislodge David de Gea as the No 1 at Old Trafford. Henderson played just four matches for United last season, none of which were in the Premier League.

The goalkeeper's arrival at the City Ground is expected to accelerate Brice Samba's move to Lens, with the French club in advanced negotiations with Forest for the goalkeeper.

Samba was a regular for Forest during their promotion campaign and starred in the play-off semi-final win over Sheffield United on penalties, but has has just a year remaining on his contract and is keen to return to France.

Henderson looks set to be joined at Forest by Taiwo Awoniyi after they met the Union Berlin forward's £17.5m release clause.

The former Liverpool player - who scored 20 goals for Union last season - has had a medical with Steve Cooper's side ahead of his anticipated arrival.

De Jong, Eriksen among list of targets; Ronaldo expected to stay

Christian Eriksen is left to decide between a new contract at Brentford or Manchester United, Gary Neville is left frustrated at the position of his former club

Christian Eriksen is understood to be deciding between whether to join Manchester United or stay at Brentford, with United's offer for the 30-year-old midfielder thought to be more financially lucrative.

United also remain in talks with Barcelona over the signing of midfielder Frenkie de Jong. The two clubs remain apart in their valuations, but United are still hopeful they can strike a deal and there is growing belief the player wants to reunite with Erik ten Hag, with whom he worked at Ajax.

United insists they will not overpay and have other targets. The feeling is that if United rushed into a deal, they would be playing into Barcelona's hands with regard to the fee.

Ajax centre-back Lisandro Martinez - who was a regular under Ten Hag last season - is a player United are also looking at. While centre-back is not currently a priority position, United are doing due diligence in that area ahead of potential departures.

The club also remain interested in Ajax winger Antony, who is another player Ten Hag knows and trusts.

We take a look back at Christian Eriksen's best moments since joining Brentford in January 2022

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to stay at United this summer and will report back for pre-season training at the beginning of July, despite reports he is ready to quit the club.

Portuguese sports daily Record claim Ronaldo wants to leave after only one season back at Old Trafford as he fears Ten Hag does not have the right tools to compete for titles, while he is also said to be frustrated with the club's transfer window so far.

However, it is understood the 37-year-old is expected to return for pre-season preparations once back from his summer holidays, which will be slightly extended due to his involvement with Portugal in their three opening Nations League fixtures in June.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is prepared to fight for his place next season but is at the stage of his career where he wants regular first-team football.

A number of Premier League clubs are interested, but there have been no official bids tabled.

United would consider suitable offers but all parties are relaxed about the situation as he has two years left on his contract. The club hold an option for a further year.

