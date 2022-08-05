Aaron Wan-Bissaka: Crystal Palace interested in return of right-back while Manchester United still believe in Frenkie de Jong deal

Crystal Palace are interested in re-signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka on loan from Manchester United.

The 24-year-old right-back signed for United from the Eagles in 2019 for £50m, but has struggled for consistency at Old Trafford.

United are thought to be "open minded" about Wan-Bissaka's short-term future although they would be happy if he was still their player come the end of the window, but are also mindful of what would be best for the defender.

Diogo Dalot is likely to start the season ahead of Wan-Bissaka as the club's first choice right-back, with their season starting at home to Brighton on Sunday at 2pm, live on Sky Sports.

Wan-Bissaka has two years left on his contract with the club holding an option for a further 12 months.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Patrick Vieira is still keen to make more signings in the transfer window saying his Crystal Palace squad is short on numbers but will not be drawn on a link with Manchester United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Palace have two right-backs in Joel Ward and Nathaniel Clyne but the pair are both over 30. Manager Patrick Vieira refused to be drawn on the club's rumoured interest in Wan-Bissaka.

"Names are difficult to talk about," he said, when asked about the right-back. "We already have a couple of good players down the right who are performing well."

Man Utd still believe in De Jong deal

Manchester United still feel there is a deal to be done for Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong.

United are keeping alternatives "warm" but will not be pulling the plug on a deal for the midfielder just yet.

There is an element of surprise in some quarters that United have been portrayed as the club who have been "dysfunctional" in the saga - while in reality, the source of the delay is due to the economic issues between Barcelona and de Jong.

Barcelona's public stance is unchanged - they are happy to keep him and believe he is happy to stay. However, the issue of de Jong's deferred wages remains unresolved.

United retain interest in Sesko

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Benjamin Sesko scored the winning goal as Liverpool were beaten 1-0 by Red Bull Salzburg in their final game of pre-season

Manchester United retain an interest in RB Salzburg striker Benjamin Sesko.

The move is currently difficult to achieve because of the gap in valuation between the two clubs, but dialogue remains open.

Salzburg are under no pressure to sell Sesko as he has four years left on his contract.

The 19-year-old has already made 13 international appearances for Slovenia and enjoyed a breakthrough season last term in the Austrian Bundesliga with 11 goals and six assists in just 12 starts in all competitions.

Sesko also impressed against Liverpool in pre-season, scoring the only goal of the game.