Millie Bright: Chelsea defender signs new three-year contract

Millie Bright's new three-year contract will take her to over a decade with Chelsea; The defender is already the club's longest-serving player; Bright played all six games in England's successful Euro 2022 campaign
Thursday 11 August 2022 10:38, UK
Millie Bright has signed a new contract with Chelsea for three more years which will see her surpass over a decade with the club.
After playing a key part in England's Euro 2022 success, Bright has committed to continue her reign as Chelsea Women's longest-serving player.
The 28-year-old said: "Chelsea, the fans, the club, the people. Thank you for all your support so far.
"You're my home and I can't wait to continue fighting for more trophies. Cheers to the future!"
Bright was named England vice-captain by manager Sarina Wiegman ahead of the European Championships and went on to start in all six history-making matches.
She now has 58 senior caps in a glittering career which has seen her win all 13 of Chelsea's major trophies including the WSL title six times, the FA Cup on four occasions, two Continental Cups and one Community Shield.
Bright has also been named twice in both the PFA Team of the Year and the FIFPro Women's World XI.
Chelsea general manager Paul Green said: "We are absolutely delighted Millie has signed a new contract.
"Millie is our longest-serving player and has been key to our success in her time with us.
"Millie is a leader on and off the pitch and we are proud of how far she has come and all her achievements, including her most recent win at the Euro's which was a very proud moment for everyone at the club."
