Women's Super League 2022/23 fixtures, dates and schedule: Chelsea start title defence at home to West Ham as Man City host Arsenal

The 2022/23 Women's Super League season kicks off on the weekend of September 10/11, with defending champions Chelsea starting at home to West Ham.

That curtain-raising round of fixtures also features a mouth-watering match-up between the teams which finished second and third in the WSL last season, with Arsenal going to Manchester City.

Arsenal only missed out on the title by a point last season, so their home match with Chelsea on the weekend of January 14/15 - the first round of games after the WSL's month-long winter break - and trip to face Emma Hayes' side on the penultimate weekend of the season, May 20/21, could be pivotal.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chelsea begin the defence of their WSL title at home to West Ham - Erin Cuthbert she can't wait to get going and says every game is important throughout the season.

January 14/15 also sees Manchester United host newly promoted Liverpool, with the rivals meeting again on the final weekend of the campaign, May 27/28. United's Manchester derbies with Man City are away on December 10/11 - the final round of games before the winter break - and at home on May 20/21.

Women's Championship winners Liverpool play their first game back in WSL since 2020 at Reading on the opening weekend, with Chelsea next up at home in week two.

Fans of Arsenal will put a ring around the weekends of September 24/25 and March 25/26 in their diary, with fixtures at home and away to north London rivals Tottenham scheduled for those dates.

Here's the first round of fixtures for the 2022/23 Women's Super League season:

September 10/11

Brighton vs Aston Villa

Chelsea vs West Ham

Everton vs Leicester City

Manchester City vs Arsenal

Reading vs Liverpool

Tottenham vs Manchester United

Here's the final round of fixtures for the 2022/23 Women's Super League season:

May 27/28

Arsenal vs Aston Villa

Brighton vs Leicester City

Liverpool vs Manchester United

Manchester City vs Everton

Reading vs Chelsea

West Ham vs Tottenham

Arsenal

Aston Villa

Brighton

Chelsea

Everton

Leicester City

Liverpool

Manchester City

Manchester United

Reading

Tottenham

West Ham

Key dates for the 2022/23 season