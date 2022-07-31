Inspired by England's Lionesses? How to watch the Women's Super League live on Sky Sports

Watch the stars of England's Euro 2022 triumph play in the Women's Super League live on Sky Sports during the 2022/23 season; the new campaign gets under way on September 10
Sunday 31 July 2022 22:13, UK
England are Euro 2022 champions - and you can watch the stars of the summer in action for their clubs in the Women's Super League live on Sky Sports from September.
England captain Leah Williamson will lead her Arsenal side into an opening weekend WSL clash at Manchester City in front of the Sky cameras on Sunday, September 11.
Arsenal narrowly missed out on the title last season, finishing a point behind Chelsea as the Blues retained the WSL trophy with a dramatic 4-2 win over Manchester United on the final day of the season.
Jonas Eidevall's side will begin their campaign on Sunday, September 11 against City, who finished eight points behind them in third last season. The game is scheduled to kick off at 7pm.
That match comes a day after the season's curtain-raiser between Tottenham and Manchester United at 12.30pm on Saturday September 10, also live on Sky Sports.
Marc Skinner's United side will be hoping to go one better this season and claim their place in the Champions League spots after a resurgent City side pipped them to third spot last season, finishing five points ahead of their rivals.
Defending champions Chelsea kick off at home to West Ham - and are sure to have a battle on their hands to retain their title.
You'll be able to watch the twists and turns of the season ahead on Sky Sports, right through until its conclusion on the weekend of May 27/28.
Here's the first round of fixtures for the 2022/23 Women's Super League season. All games 2pm kick-off on Sunday September 11 unless stated:
Tottenham vs Manchester United, Saturday, September 10 - live on Sky Sports; kick off at 12.30pm
Chelsea vs West Ham - 12.30pm, Sunday, September 11
Everton vs Leicester City - 1pm, Sunday, September 11
Brighton vs Aston Villa
Reading vs Liverpool
Manchester City vs Arsenal, September 11 - live on Sky Sports; kick off at 7pm