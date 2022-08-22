Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Chelsea in advanced talks to sign Barcelona forward

Chelsea are in advanced talks to sign Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

One source has told Sky Sports News an agreement is close. The deal under discussion is thought to be worth between £15m and £25m.

Negotiations between Chelsea and Barcelona have been ongoing for the past few days and there is a willingness from both clubs to get a deal done.

Aubameyang moved to Barcelona on a free transfer from Arsenal in January. He has three years left on his contract.

Although Thomas Tuchel has been reluctant to talk about Aubameyang in public he is keen to work again with a player who scored 79 goals for him in two seasons at Borussia Dortmund.

Image: Aubameyang's record under Thomas Tuchel at Dortmund

