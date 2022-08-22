 Skip to content

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Chelsea in advanced talks to sign Barcelona forward

Discussions between Chelsea and Barcelona are ongoing and there is a willingness from both clubs to get a deal done; the deal under discussion is thought to be worth between £15m and £25m; one source has told Sky Sports News an agreement is close

Monday 22 August 2022 16:24, UK

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of FC Barcelona looks on prior to the Joan Gamper Trophy match between FC Barcelona and Pumas UNAM at Camp Nou on August 07, 2022 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Image: Chelsea and Barcelona have been in talks over the signing of striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Chelsea are in advanced talks to sign Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

One source has told Sky Sports News an agreement is close. The deal under discussion is thought to be worth between £15m and £25m.

Negotiations between Chelsea and Barcelona have been ongoing for the past few days and there is a willingness from both clubs to get a deal done.

Aubameyang moved to Barcelona on a free transfer from Arsenal in January. He has three years left on his contract.

Although Thomas Tuchel has been reluctant to talk about Aubameyang in public he is keen to work again with a player who scored 79 goals for him in two seasons at Borussia Dortmund.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang&#39;s record under Thomas Tuchel at Dortmund
Image: Aubameyang's record under Thomas Tuchel at Dortmund



