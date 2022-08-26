Antony to Man Utd: Ajax reject £76.3m bid for winger from Erik Ten Hag's new club

Ajax have rejected Manchester United's latest offer of £76.3m (€90m) for Brazil winger Antony.

United have been chasing the 22-year-old for several weeks and saw a £67.9m (€80m) offer rebuffed by the club earlier this week.

Antony was omitted from the Ajax squad for last Sunday's 1-0 win over Sparta Rotterdam, in the latest indication the player wants to move to Old Trafford, but the Eredivisie champions have stood firm against United's improved offer.

Despite rejecting the latest bid, talks are ongoing between the two clubs, ahead of the transfer deadline on September 1.

'You can understand Ajax's position over sale'

Sky Sports News' Dharmesh Sheth on The Transfer Show:

"Erik Ten Hag said United need top players, Man Utd continue to pursue Antony and they continue to be thwarted by Ajax.

"An €80m bid was rejected last week, we've just been told they've gone back in with a €90m bid including add-ons, and again Ajax want more money.

"You can understand Ajax's position. With six days to go in the transfer window, they can probably smell a bit of desperation from Man Utd's side. Why should they not try to raise it as far as they can, simply because they might be at a disadvantage as well?

"Yes, they'll have all this money in the bank if they sell Antony to United, but how much time would they have to bring in a replacement?

"Antony has made it clear he wants to leave Ajax and join United, though. Talks are ongoing between the clubs, there's a friendly relationship between them, but we think Ajax may want to push as far as €100m before they would sell him."

Schreuder confident over Antony future

Speaking earlier this week, Ajax boss Alfred Schreuder said he was confident Antony would remain at the club - and appeared to take a swipe at the fact that United are not playing in the Champions League.

"I have a good feeling about it. Of course, it's difficult. I understand the lad," Schreuder said after Ajax's win on Sunday. "But he plays for Ajax, so these clubs do come knocking on the door. We are playing in the Champions League and I don't think Manchester United are.

When asked if Ajax could afford to turn down bids of €90 or €100 million, he replied: "I don't know, that's for the club to decide, but I think we are very strong financially.

"As I already said today, the money involved nowadays is ridiculous, of course. But if you look at our group, since I arrived we have already sold five or six key players. I disapprove if we were to sell another player."

