Garang Kuol: Newcastle finalise deal with Central Coast Mariners for transfer of Australia forward

Newcastle United have finalised an agreement with A-League side Central Coast Mariners for the transfer of Australian forward Garang Kuol, who will join the club in January.

Kuol made his international debut for Australia against New Zealand last week, becoming the youngest Socceroo since Harry Kewell in 1996.

The 18-year-old only made his A-League debut for the Mariners in April but made an immediate impression, scoring four goals in his first seven appearances as a substitute.

Kuol told Newcastle's official website: "It's unreal. As a young boy in Australia, the Premier League is the main thing that everyone watches but nobody actually thinks they'll reach those heights. To be one of those people, to be in the position I am, it's amazing."

Newcastle United sporting director, Dan Ashworth, said: "Garang is a very promising young talent and we are excited that he'll be continuing his development as a Newcastle United player.

"Our philosophy is to invest in our Academy and in exciting young players for the future, as well as in players required to make an immediate impact in the first team.

"We wish Garang the best of luck in his remaining games with Central Coast Mariners and we hope to see him on the international stage again very soon."

Image: Loris Karius has signed a short-term deal with Newcastle

Newcastle earlier this month completed the signing of former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius on a deal until January.

Karius was a free agent after his Liverpool contract expired in the summer.

The German had not played for Liverpool since Alisson arrived in 2018, spending the last two years on loan at Besiktas and Union Berlin.

