Chelsea consider Cristiano Ronaldo transfer u-turn, Manchester United want Goncalo Ramos - Paper Talks

DAILY STAR

Cristiano Ronaldo could be on for an instant return to the Premier League with Chelsea reportedly set to perform a transfer U-turn.

THE SUN

Manchester United are set to enquire about Goncalo Ramos' availability after the 2022 World Cup, reports suggest.

Al Nassr manager Rudi Garcia has revealed he would be "delighted" to coach Cristiano Ronaldo.

Chelsea will not be able to recall Romelu Lukaku in the January transfer window despite their current injury crisis.

Arsenal are in a bidding war with Newcastle and a number of other Premier League clubs over top target Mykhaylo Mudryk.

Chelsea and Tottenham are eyeing a raid on cash-strapped Italian giants Juventus for USA World Cup star Weston McKennie, according to reports.

France team staff members are allegedly blaming England for Adrien Rabiot and Dayot Upamecano catching flu.

Reiss Nelson is hoping to sign a new deal to extend his stay at Arsenal.

Arsenal and Tottenham are on red alert with summer transfer target Isco put up for sale by Sevilla after just six months, a report claims.

Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in Sevilla and Morocco keeper Bono following his sensational World Cup displays.

Image: Yassine Bounou has only conceded three goals in six games in Qatar

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to expand his already-bulging business portfolio with a new real estate project in his native Madeira.

Lionel Messi has been labelled as the "best player in history" by Luka Modric.

THE TIMES

Manchester City stand to receive about £4.5m from Fifa for their 16 players involved at the World Cup in Qatar - the most of any club in the world.

DAILY MAIL

England players hatched an improvised plan led by captain Harry Kane to fulfil their vow of taking a knee at the World Cup due to complications caused by FIFA's kick-off protocols.

Arsenal are reportedly preparing a 'final attempt' to sign Youri Tielemans from Leicester City this January.

Portugal star Joao Felix is being offered to Premier League clubs as he seeks an escape route from Atletico Madrid in January.

Image: Joao Felix scored only once for Portugal at this year's World Cup

Chelsea have reportedly made an offer for Borussia Dortmund starlet Youssoufa Moukoko - in an attempt to beat Barcelona to the signing of the forward.

Portugal boss Fernando Santos is set to be sacked after their World Cup quarter-final exit, with Lille manager Paulo Fonseca the frontrunner to replace him.

DAILY MIRROR

Germany and Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos has named former Arsenal defender Per Mertesacker as his preferred candidate to take on the vacant national team technical director role.

THE ATHLETIC

Shakhtar Donetsk intend to argue that FIFA breached Ukrainian law, Swiss law and European Union competition law when the Ukrainian club's £43m legal case against world football's governing body is heard at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland next week.

Several clubs have held talks with Shakhtar Donetsk CEO Sergei Palkin over the signing of Mykhaylo Mudryk.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Gareth Southgate is not expected to announce whether or not he will stay on as England manager before the New Year.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has 'directly asked' for the signing of Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries, according to reports in Italy.

Arsenal are set for a clearer path to the potential signing of Joao Felix than first expected.

DAILY RECORD

Jermain Defoe is set to pull on the Rangers jersey one more time as part of a star-studded Ibrox heroes XI that will face a legends team.

Connor Ronan looks set to leave Wolves in January with the club likely to sanction a loan move for the midfielder, with the Republic of Ireland international a long-term target for Aberdeen and Hibs.