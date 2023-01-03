Brentford close in on signing of Kevin Schade after huge victory over Liverpool

Fresh from their momentous home win over Liverpool, Brentford are closing in on a first January signing - the young Freiburg forward Kevin Schade.

After beating yet another top-six club on Monday Night Football, Brentford have agreed a deal to sign Schade on an initial loan until the end of the season.

There is also an obligation to buy Schade if certain performance-related add-ons are met and, should they, Brentford are committed to spending a fee in the region of £20m to sign him.

The Germany U21 international is flying into London now to undergo a medical.

Schade has been a long-term target for Brentford. Sky Sports News first reported their interest in him last July.

He has scored once in eight Bundesliga appearances so far this season, predominantly playing on the right-wing, but he has also recently been deployed as a centre-forward.

The Bees have been scouring the market for potential cover for Ivan Toney, who could face a lengthy ban if he is found guilty of breaching FA betting rules.

However, Schade is a long-term target and a prospect for the future they have been looking at for a while, so they will continue to seek a more experienced option that can potentially come in on loan if Toney is banned.

