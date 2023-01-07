Manchester United exploring loan deal for Burnley's Dutch forward Wout Weghorst

Manchester United are exploring the possibility of signing Burnley forward Wout Weghorst on loan.

United have been in the market for a striker to provide attacking cover for Marcus Rashford, and are understood to have made initial contact with Burnley to find out if a deal is possible.

Netherlands international Weghorst moved to Burnley on a three-and-a-half year deal from Wolfsburg on Transfer Deadline Day in January 2022, but left to join Istanbul-based outfit Besiktas on a season-long loan last summer having found the back of the net just twice for the Clarets.

Weghorst remains on loan at Besiktas for the time being, and any deal may be complicated as it would require both clubs to agree to cut short Weghorst's loan.

The towering 6ft 6in striker scored one of the most dramatic goals of the World Cup, netting an equaliser deep into stoppage time of the Netherlands' quarter-final against Argentina, before the Dutch were eventually beaten on penalties.

A loan move is thought to be United's focus in the current window - with the intention of re-visiting the position in the summer when there will be more options available.

They were in the market for a player of Weghorst's profile last summer - they were interested in Sasa Kalajdzic and Benjamin Sesko.

