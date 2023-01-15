Paper Talk: Arsenal hope to beat Chelsea to the signing of West Ham's Declan Rice in the summer

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

THE TIMES

Arsenal have made Declan Rice their top target this summer and are growing in confidence that they can beat Chelsea to the England midfielder's signature.

Everton are set to implement improved security procedures and protocols for the showdown with Arsenal next month, a fixture which has been categorised as high-risk.

THE TELEGRAPH

Newcastle United are looking at the possibility of signing Chelsea midfielders Conor Gallagher and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, as well as winger Hakim Ziyech this month.

Chelsea's enormous transfer spend has set off alarm bells inside the club's highly-rated academy and alerted German clubs to the possibility of trying to sign some of the club's best home-grown youngsters.

Eddie Jones held 14-month long secret talks with Australia while with England.

THE DAILY MAIL

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte's position is increasingly uncertain with the club's worrying form emerging as a key factor in deciding the Italian's long-term future.

Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes will be sidelined for a matter of weeks rather than months after a scan on his injured ankle revealed no serious damage.

Borussia Dortmund want to keep Jude Bellingham at the club and are hoping to offer him a new contract to make him one of their top earners, although they would struggle to turn down bids in excess of £133million.

Al-Nassr are reportedly negotiating a deal to bring PSG's Keylor Navas to the club to team up with his former team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo.

THE INDEPENDENT

Brighton have contacted New York City FC and Girona about a move for Argentine forward Valentin 'Taty' Castellanos, as they seek to evolve their forward line.

EVENING STANDARD

Arsenal target Facundo Torres has confirmed the Gunners made contract over a transfer as he awaits further talks.

Graham Potter will have to drop first-team stars from Chelsea's Champions League squad list to register Mykhailo Mudryk, Joao Felix and Benoit Badiashile to face Borussia Dortmund in February.

Chelsea head coach Graham Potter was full of praise for his new signing Mykhailo Mudryk and believes he can be a fan favourite.

RB Leipzig sporting director Max Eberl has now confirmed forward Christopher Nkunku will join free-spending Chelsea this summer.

Chelsea are yet to make a bid for Moises Caicedo, Brighton have confirmed, amid intense interest in the midfielder.

THE SUN

Arsenal have turned their attention to Dusan Vlahovic after missing out on Mykhailo Mudryk, according to reports.

Football chiefs to discuss changes to offside law this week after Rashford's controversial role in Man Utd goal vs City.

David Wagner is lining up a reunion with Tommy Smith at Norwich - if Max Aarons leaves in January.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers have had a bid for Swansea winger Morgan Whittaker knocked back.