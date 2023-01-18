 Skip to content

Moises Caicedo: Chelsea one of three Premier League clubs still chasing Brighton midfielder with Liverpool interested in transfer

Liverpool are also interested in Moises Caicedo but Brighton do not want to sell and are under no pressure to; Ecuador international has two-and-a-half years left on his contract; Chelsea director of global talent and transfers Paul Winstanley was involved in bringing Caicedo to Brighton

Wednesday 18 January 2023 17:15, UK

Moises Caicedo
Image: Chelsea are one of three Premier League clubs keen on signing Moises Caicedo in January

Chelsea are one of three Premier League clubs who have not given up on signing Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo during the January transfer window.

Liverpool are also interested but Brighton do not want to sell and are under no pressure to. Caicedo has two-and-a-half years left on his contract.

Chelsea director of global talent and transfers Paul Winstanley was involved in bringing Caicedo to Brighton when he was head of recruitment at the AMEX.

Ecuador international Caicedo has started 17 of Brighton's 18 Premier League games this season.

Caicedo started his country's three World Cup games in Qatar at the end of last year, scoring in a 2-1 defeat by Senegal as they failed to qualify out of Group A.

Brighton signed Caicedo from Independiente del Valle for £5m in February 2021 when current Chelsea head coach Graham Potter was in charge.

