Declan Rice talks up Arsenal to his West Ham team-mates following reported interest in England midfielder - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

DAILY EXPRESS

Declan Rice has been talking up Arsenal to his West Ham team-mates since reports emerged that the Gunners are keen to bring him to the Emirates in the summer.

Arsenal are hoping to pull off a January transfer coup by signing Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga on loan for the remainder of the season.

Chelsea are looking to snatch full-back Malo Gusto, who plays for Lyon, from under the noses of Manchester United.

Tottenham's refusal to pay the £39m release clause in Sporting Lisbon defender Pedro Porro's contract is threatening to block any transfer.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United are considering a stunning summer move for Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane with Erik ten Hag having desire to bring in an out-and-out No 9 as a priority.

Bruno Guimaraes is set to hand Newcastle United a massive boost by making himself available for this weekend's trip to Crystal Palace after initial reports he could be out for more than a month with an ankle injury.

Chelsea have conceded any redevelopment of Stamford Bridge will not be finished until at least 2030.

Leicester City forward Ayoze Perez is closing on a loan deal to move to Spain with Real Betis.

Newcastle are in the early stages of talks to sign Flamengo teenager Matheus Franca.

Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar, who has been a target for Premier League clubs, has reportedly agreed to join Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

Real Madrid winger Rodrygo received a public dressing down from manager Carlo Ancelotti after storming off when he was substituted against Villarreal.

THE GUARDIAN

Chelsea are doing everything they can to sort out Mason Mount's contractual situation and stave off possible interest in the England international from Premier League rivals Liverpool.

THE SUN

Youssoufa Moukoko has dealt Chelsea and Newcastle United a blow as he is poised to sign a new long-term contract with Borussia Dortmund.

Manchester United are in talks to send forward Facundo Pellistri on loan to Brazilian side Flamengo.

Nicolo Zainolo's agent is reportedly in London to finalise his client's move to Tottenham and end a tumultuous spell at AS Roma under Jose Mourinho.

Nice goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel reportedly agreed a surprise move to Bayern Munich before the Bundesliga side instead signed Yann Sommer.

Jesse Lingard has revealed he was angry when Manchester United blocked him from moving on loan to Newcastle United last season.

Besiktas are closing on a second Premier League loan deal with Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey potentially joining Dele Alli in Turkey.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Manchester City and England winger Jack Grealish has been targeted by sports manufacturer Puma for a blockbuster record-breaking boot deal, with the player having removed mentions of Nike from his social media profiles.

Australia legend Mike Hussey is set to take over coaching duties for Hundred franchise Welsh Fire, who have struggled badly in the league's opening two seasons.

THE ATHLETIC

Chris Armas is set to join Leeds United's coaching staff as a replacement for Mark Jackson, who recently became head coach at MK Dons.

THE INDEPENDENT

Potential buyer Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the Glazer family, Manchester United's owners, remain some way apart on their respective valuations of the club with the billionaire's advisers suggesting not going over a price of £3.5bn for the Premier League outfit.

THE TIMES

England cricket captain Ben Stokes has joined critics of the Rugby Football Union's decision to outlaw tackles above the waist, with the governing body already facing a revolt over their decision.

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley will consider radical changes, including ignoring let calls and shorter breaks between games, to avoid a repeat of Andy Murray's clash with Thanasi Kokkinakis, which incredibly finished at 4:05am. Cutting the evening session to one match from two will not be considered because it would not be acceptable to broadcasters.

DAILY MIRROR

The Saudi Public Investment Fund, owners of Premier League club Newcastle United, remain interested in a deal potentially worth £20bn to buy Formula One from Liberty Media.

Wolves have turned their attentions to Brighton full-back Tariq Lamptey as they look to add depth in a troublesome position.

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is set to allow defender Calum Chambers to leave the club this month, having previously loaned him to Fulham when the pair worked together at Arsenal.

Jamie Vardy's private gym at his home has suffered severe damage in a fire which broke out on Thursday.

DAILY RECORD

Nicolas Raskin is closing on a move to Rangers, with the Standard Liege midfielder potentially ready to complete a medical ahead of signing.

Ross County are weighing up an offer from St Johnstone for striker Jordan White.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

QPR are expecting to lose Scotland striker Lyndon Dykes this month, but have turned down a £3m offer for him from Championship rivals Millwall.