Arsenal told they must pay £52.8m release clause to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi - Paper talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

THE TIMES

Real Sociedad have told Arsenal they will have to pay Martín Zubimendi's €60m (about £52.8m) release clause if they want to sign the midfielder this month.

Tottenham are close to completing the signing of Pedro Porro from Sporting Lisbon in a deal worth €45m (£39.6m). Porro has agreed personal terms with Spurs over a five-year contract, with the final details of the transfer fee the only part left to be agreed.

Wolves have agreed a deal to land Brazilian midfielder Joao Gomes from Flamengo. The Premier League club had a £15m offer for the 21-year-old accepted earlier in the month before the move was called off when Lyon approached the Brazilian side.

World Athletics' long-term strategy is likely to stop trans and intersex athletes competing in female categories - and instead lead to them taking on elite men in a new 'open' classification.

Erling Haaland's prolific goalscoring is costing bookmakers more than any other player in Premier League history.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Everton are expected to drop their asking price for Anthony Gordon after the forward missed training for a third day. Newcastle United have been confident of signing Gordon after holding talks with Everton over the England U21 international this week.

Everton had been hoping to agree a deal worth up to £60m for Gordon, however, which threatened to force Newcastle to walk away and pursue other targets.

Chelsea have suffered a double setback in their bid to fill two key positions before the transfer window shuts next week.

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has claimed right-back Malo Gusto, who Chelsea this week made a bid for, will not be sold this month, while an opening proposal over Everton midfielder Amadou Onana has been knocked back.

Chelsea could also make new bids for midfielders Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo, despite already seeing offers turned down by Benfica and Brighton.

The legal tackle height is set to be lowered across all elite rugby globally, despite a growing revolt against plans to roll out the most seismic changes to the way the game is played since it turned professional.

THE SUN

Danny Ings has been given an injection in his injured knee to speed up his recovery. West Ham's new £15m striker suffered a painful whack barely 30 seconds into his debut on Saturday.

Leeds are haggling with Juventus over a fee to sign USA star Weston McKennie. Whites boss Jesse Marsch wants to land his countryman - but Leeds' offer of £20m plus add-ons is short of Juve's £30m valuation.

Manchester United are open to letting four more players leave before Tuesday's transfer deadline - plus Charlie Savage. Robbie Savage's son will join Forest Green Rovers on loan for the remainder of the season.

Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son have been tipped to seal a sensational double transfer to Newcastle.

Everton are considering a move for Dnipro striker Artem Dovbyk in a bid to boost their survival hopes.

Farhad Moshiri is staring at a financial black hole that could cost him as much as £300m if he sells Everton.

Michail Antonio has been linked with a late January move to the MLS.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter is set to sell three star players this month as he looks to rebuild the squad, according to reports.

DAILY MAIL

Southampton have asked about Rennes winger Kamaldeen Sulemana.

Belgium have shortlisted Joachim Low, Mauricio Pochettino and Andre Villas-Boas for their managerial vacancy after the departure of Roberto Martinez, according to a new report.

Lyon have made an enquiry about taking Tottenham right-back Djed Spence on loan until the end of the season.

THE ATHLETIC

Erling Haaland has a €200m (£175.5m) release clause inserted into his Manchester City contract, which comes into play after two years, in the summer of 2024.

Real Madrid are set to activate Fran Garcia's €10m (£8.8m) buy option. Sources close to Garcia and Real have confirmed that the move is close, with the 23-year-old left-back likely to remain on loan at Rayo Vallecano until the end of the season.

Bournemouth agreed a deal to sign Antoine Semenyo at the third time of asking, having seen two previous bids knocked back by Bristol City.

DAILY MIRROR

Pep Guardiola has opened the door to a sensational return to Barcelona and claimed he would walk out on Manchester City if the opportunity arose.

Ian Wright has called for Manchester United to offer out-of-favour striker Anthony Martial in a player-plus-cash deal for Harry Kane this summer - but such a plan may meet resistance from Joel Glazer.

Arsenal legend David Seaman reckons that missing out on Mykhailo Mudryk will prove to be a blessing in disguise.

Cristiano Ronaldo was mocked with Lionel Messi's famous Barcelona goal celebration as his new team Al Nassr struggled in Thursday's Saudi Super Cup semi-final.

DAILY STAR

Former Everton manager Frank Lampard has broken his silence with a heartfelt message to the club's supporters.

Jurgen Klopp has admitted he will not be managing "beyond 70" with the German quick to rebuff emulating the career of ex-Liverpool boss Roy Hodgson.

EVENING STANDARD

Chelsea have cooled their interest in Moises Caicedo as Arsenal prepare for Brighton fight.

Ibrahima Bamba's agent has played down rumours that the defender is on the verge of completing a move to Arsenal, though refused to rule out business being done before the transfer window shuts.

West Ham expect Michail Antonio to remain at the club beyond the end of this month's transfer window, despite the forward claiming he has held talks over a possible move away.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United have set their sights on a surprise move for Real Betis striker Borja Iglesias, according to reports in Spain.

Leeds are 'convinced' they are leading the race to sign Juventus star Weston McKennie, with Arsenal and Tottenham also interested in acquiring his services

Wimbledon chiefs have reportedly been told by government sources not to allow pro-Russia protestors to disrupt the competition, as they did at the Australian Open on Wednesday night. Flags and T-shirts were seen at the tournament, despite it being made clear they were banned beforehand.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic are playing hardball with Atlanta United and their pitch for Giorgos Giakoumakis. The Major League Soccer side have tabled a bid for the Greek striker but it is a loan with an option to buy at the end of it.

Former Hibs boss Shaun Maloney has reportedly been lined up as Wigan's No 1 candidate to replace Kolo Toure as manager.

Midfielder Joe Aribo is facing the prospect of being dumped by Southampton less than eight months after writing his name into Rangers history by netting in the Europa League final.

Bournemouth and Brentford could open the Premier League door to Scotland star Ross Stewart.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers will need to stump up around £1.5m if they want to sign Nicolas Raskin this month. Standard Liege knocked back the Ibrox side's opening offer.

Fuming Hearts have slammed Blackpool boss Mick McCarthy after he accused the Jambos of being 'dishonest' over his side's pursuit of Toby Sibbick.