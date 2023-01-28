Arsenal want to sign both Brighton's Moises Caicedo and West Ham's Declan Rice - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Arsenal's pursuit of Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo will not stop them trying to sign Declan Rice in the summer, with the club keen to add both players to Mikel Arteta's squad.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Soccer Saturday team have their say on Moises Caicedo's potential transfer to Arsenal and analyse his best moments in a Brighton shirt

SUNDAY MIRROR

Pep Guardiola produced a managerial masterstroke by calling out Manchester City's under-performing players, according to Nathan Ake.

Al Nassr boss Rudi Garcia has outlined three issues with Cristiano Ronaldo's incorporation into the team that must be solved.

Former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy wants to sign Anthony Elanga on loan for PSV Eindhoven.

THE ATHLETIC

Sporting Lisbon are exploring the possibility of signing Hector Bellerin from Barcelona, as they consider potential replacements in the event of Pedro Porro departing for Tottenham Hotspur.

Image: Sporting Lisbon right wing-back is a Tottenham target ahead of Tuesday's deadline

Ousmane Dembele is a major doubt for the first leg of Barcelona's Europa League clash with Manchester United after he sustained a thigh injury against Girona on Saturday.

Leicester City have made an offer of £20m for Leeds United winger Jack Harrison.

Nottingham Forest are among the clubs considering a late attempt to snatch Weston McKennie away from Leeds United, who remain in advanced talks to sign the midfielder from Juventus.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Cristiano Ronaldo has invited some of his Manchester United pals on holiday to join him in a proper goodbye.

Crystal Palace will wait for targets Conor Gallagher and Aaron Wan-Bissaka - even if it means being patient until the summer.

Tottenham could let forward Lucas Moura go now rather than wait until his contract runs out this summer.

Watford aim to hold out for a £25m fee for star man Ismaila Sarr as his name comes up on Premier League radars.

Image: Watford forward Ismaila Sarr is reportedly a target for both Crystal Palace and Aston Villa

Bournemouth are making a dramatic late swoop for speedy winger Bright Osayi-Samuel and bidding to bring him back from Turkey.

Tottenham are keen on signing Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie after a starring role at the 2022 World Cup.

Roma defender Chris Smalling has reportedly handed in a transfer request in an attempt to force a move to Inter Milan.

Tottenham remain "very optimistic" that Harry Kane will reject a move to Manchester United or Bayern Munich in favour of signing a new long-term contract, according to reports.

Diego Simeone has hinted he could quit Atletico Madrid after 12 years at the helm.

Jose Mourinho has confirmed that "unfortunately" he expects Nicolo Zaniolo to stay at Roma this month.

Image: Roma forward Nicolo Zaniolo has been a target for AC Milan, Bournemouth and Tottenham this January

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Arsenal have submitted a second offer for Moises Caicedo of £60m - plus £10m in add-ons - but Brighton are set to reject the offer, with the Seagulls demanding £80m for their star midfielder.

Torino midfielder Sasa Lukic is closing in on a move to Fulham, as the Serie A club edge nearer to signing Ivan Ilic from Hellas Verona.

SCOTTISH SUN

Gheorghe Hagi has told his former club Galatasaray they would be wasting their time with any ambitious move for his son Ianis because he is happy at Rangers.

SUNDAY MAIL

Rangers are reportedly ready to come back with a third bid for Standard Liege midfielder Nicolas Raskin with Michael Beale seemingly determined to land the Belgian playmaker.