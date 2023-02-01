Man City interested in signing Leicester's James Maddison this summer - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's papers after a nail-biting Deadline Day...

DAILY MAIL

Manchester City are interested in a move for James Maddison this summer.

Hakim Ziyech's loan move to Paris Saint-Germain was held up because Chelsea have been "greedy" in their negotiations, according to reports in France.

Jadon Sancho is set to make his return to the Manchester United matchday squad for the first time since October.

Enner Valencia claims his fellow Ecuador international Moises Caicedo should not have written the Instagram post which signalled he was leaving Brighton.

The 12 clubs involved in the European Super League project have had their protection against any UEFA sanctions restored, at least until the European Court of Justice rules on the case later this year.

Conor Benn is expected to be permitted to return to the World Boxing Council rankings when it releases its findings from a three-month investigation into his failed drugs tests.

THE SUN

Manchester City "really like" Arsenal star Bukayo Saka, reports claim.

Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic wants a move to Real Madrid amid interest from Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal.

Marc Cucurella was shocked to learn Jorginho had completed his transfer from Chelsea to Arsenal.

THE ATHLETIC

Crystal Palace's first-team coach Shaun Derry has left his role with the Premier League club.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Aston Villa have dismissed a campaign from their own supporters to abandon a shirt sponsorship deal with controversial online casino BK8.

England are facing an extraordinary stretch on their resources for the white-ball tour of Bangladesh with around 15 players set to be unavailable for the start of the tour.

LIV Golf has signed yet another PGA Tour winner, with Colombian Sebastian Munoz set to be announced as the newest recruit for the Saudi-funded league, which begins in three weeks' time.

THE INDEPENDENT

Everton have turned to Andre Ayew late in the window to try and solve their scoring issues, and are in advanced talks about a deal.

DAILY STAR

Ex-Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick was full of praise for Manchester United new-boy Marcel Sabitzer from when the pair worked together at RB Leipzig.

Train tickets from Newcastle to London on the day of the League Cup final all but sold out just 20 minutes into Tuesday's semi-final second leg.

THE TIMES

Chelsea's Ben Chilwell, who Manchester City almost signed from Leicester City in 2020, is among their targets for a new left-back.

Liverpool are considering their former base at Melwood as a site for the training ground for their women's team.

DAILY RECORD

Former Poland manager Czeslaw Michniewicz is interested in becoming the new manager of Aberdeen, according to reports.

THE SCOTSMAN

Jonny Hayes insists he and his Aberdeen team-mates did not "throw Jim Goodwin under the bus" but knows they have no defence to accusations being levelled at them.