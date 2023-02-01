Marc Cucurella and Kalidou Koulibaly could be on their way out of Chelsea in the summer - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's papers...

THE SUN

Chelsea are set to be big sellers when the summer transfer window opens, with 2022 signings Marc Cucurella and Kalidou Koulibaly among at least six high-profile players who could be on their way out of Stamford Bridge.

Erling Haaland's agent Rafaela Pimenta has calmed talk of an early exit from Manchester City, saying her client is "married" to the club until 2027 after earlier admitting she would always struggle to say no to anything Barcelona president Joan Laporta proposed to her.

Athletic Bilbao's decision to sign Ander Herrera on a permanent deal allowed Nottingham Forest to swoop in and sign PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas on loan, with the French side having previously been at the maximum number of players loaned out aged over 21.

Nicolo Zaniolo's family have hinted he could take legal action against AS Roma for the "psychological pressure" put on him during the January transfer window when he was unable to secure his exit from the club.

THE GUARDIAN

Image: Graham Potter is set to be given time at Chelsea

Chelsea's owners will not demand instant results from manager Graham Potter after their astonishing January spending spree and intend to give him sufficient time to mould a winning team.

THE TIMES

Chelsea will be in danger of breaching UEFA's financial fair play rules if they fail to qualify for the Champions League this season.

Tottenham's £42.5m shirt-sleeve sponsorship deal with the South African government has received criticism in the country, which is considering a state of disaster because of record power cuts.

Manu Tuilagi is set to miss out on England's squad to face Scotland in the Calcutta Cup with Joe Marchant instead joining Marcus Smith and Owen Farrell in Steve Borthwick's midfield.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United rejected approaches for five fringe members of their first-team squad in the dying stages of the January transfer window but are expected to change their stance in the summer.

Organisers of the Las Vegas Grand Prix are planning for a much longer stay on the F1 calendar than the initial three-year contract they signed ahead of the inaugural race in November 2023.

DAILY MAIL

Image: Andre Ayew is a free agent

Everton are still hoping to salvage a deal to sign free agent striker Andre Ayew as he prepares for face-to-face talks with two Premier League clubs.

Chelsea secured a secret Deadline Day signing with the addition of 17-year-old striker Jimmy-Jay Morgan from Southampton for a compensation fee in the region of £6m.

Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann is reported to be under increased pressure after a poor run of form since the end of the winter break, allied with Thomas Tuchel remaining unemployed and waiting in the wings to take on a new role.

Thiago Silva is disappointed to see Jorginho leave Chelsea for Arsenal, admitting the club has "lost one of our great leaders".

Tommy Fury says he has moved out of his home into a "little apartment" he also dubbed a "hellhole" as he ups his focus on the forthcoming fight with Jake Paul.

Former Wales rugby union international Alix Popham, who has been diagnosed with early onset dementia, will take part in a charity bike ride from Cardiff to Edinburgh later this month to raise awareness and funds for brain health in sport.

DAILY RECORD

Queen's Park face an anxious wait on their Scottish Cup future after doubts emerged whether recent signing Euan Henderson should have been allowed to face Inverness as he was not registered for the club at the time the tie was initially due to take place.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers boss Michael Beale is tipping Hearts counterpart Robbie Neilson to eventually take over from Steve Clarke as Scotland manager.