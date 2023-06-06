Alexis Mac Allister: Brighton and Argentina midfielder to have Liverpool medical

Alexis Mac Allister has been given permission to undergo a medical with Liverpool ahead of a proposed move from Brighton.

Liverpool are hopeful of signing Mac Allister this week with the two Premier League clubs having been in contact regarding the Argentina World Cup winner, who has a release clause of between £45m and £55m in his contract.

Mac Allister signed a new contract with Brighton last October, extending a deal that was due to expire this summer but now runs until the summer of 2025, with an option for an extra 12 months.

Once the release clause has been met, it is expected personal terms will be quickly agreed between Liverpool and Mac Allister.

The 24-year-old's arrival is likely to begin what looks set to be a busy summer at Anfield, with Jurgen Klopp looking to freshen up a side that missed out on Champions League qualification this season.

Midfield is a particular area of need for Liverpool, with Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner all leaving the club with their contracts expiring, while Arthur Melo will return to Juventus at the end of his loan deal.

Milner is set to move to Brighton, with his switch to the Amex close to completion.

Brighton finished just one place behind Liverpool in the Premier League and will play in Europe for the first time next season.

Mac Allister joined Brighton from Argentinos Juniors in January 2019 but spent the rest of that season with the Argentinian club, before spending the first half of the 2019/20 campaign on loan at Boca Juniors.

Mac Allister finally moved to the Amex in January 2020 and went on to play 112 times for Brighton, scoring 20 goals and claiming nine assists.

He enjoyed a breakthrough season in 2022/23, scoring 12 goals in all competitions as he became a key part of Roberto De Zerbi's impressive team.

Mac Allister also established himself in Argentina's midfield during the World Cup in November and December, starting six games - including the final - as Lionel Scaloni's team won the tournament in Qatar.

Merson: Mac Allister would be great for Liverpool

Sky Sports' Paul Merson:

"If Liverpool are going to challenge for the league as well as just the top four, for them to get Mac Allister would be a great signing. He's a top player, a World Cup winner and was a massive influence in that tournament.

"He's a very good player, a very calming influence on the pitch. He keeps the ball and ticks it along, and reminds me a bit of an Ilkay Gundogan without the goals.

"He's a different kind of player to Jude Bellingham who they wanted before, Bellingham would get forward a bit more, but Mac Allister does the simple stuff very, very well.

"People might say, 'Oh, the simple stuff?' but there's not a lot of players who can do that."