Liverpool transfer news and rumours: Summer transfer window 2023

Who are Liverpool linked with?Mac Allister is willing to join Liverpool (Sky Sports)Brighton want £70m at least for each of Caicedo and Mac Alister (Sky Sports)Gravenberch enthusiastic about Anfield move after strong Liverpool pitch (Sky Sports)Liverpool's long-standing Bellingham interest is over (Sky Sports)Rice on list of Bellingham alternatives (Sky Germany)Liverpool interested in Inter's Barella (Di Marzio/Sky Italy)Players linked with Liverpool exitMilner's exit for Brighton 'all-but done' (Sky Sports)Brentford want goalkeeper Kelleher (Sun)