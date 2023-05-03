James Milner: Liverpool midfielder's move to Brighton on a free transfer 'all but done' despite Burnley interest

Brighton’s move for James Milner from Liverpool as a free agent is understood to be ‘all but done’ as they work to tie up their transfer business early.

The midfielder, out of contract at Anfield this summer, has also received interest from Burnley but has been blown away by Roberto De Zerbi's tactical innovation, which has seen both Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp praise Brighton's football.

Milner, who will mark 25 seasons in the Premier League in the new campaign, represents an extension of the club's policy to balance exceptional young talent with a core group of experienced leaders that set standards on and off the pitch.

While nothing has been finalised yet, with Brighton typically carrying out their transfer business quietly, efficiently and respectfully - they still have nnot officially commented on the club-record agreement for Joao Pedro - it is believed all parties are aligned over the move.

Milner has heard testimonies of how great De Zerbi is with the elder statesmen in the squad, viewing them more than just players but teachers - even to the coaching staff.

The 37-year-old sees the switch as an opportunity to further challenge himself by adjusting to fresh demands and helping Brighton's conveyor belt of talent to apply themselves in the most professional way.

The club believe Milner's conditioning belies his age and his versatility will be well used by De Zerbi, especially if European football is secured.

The fact Klopp would like to keep the player at Liverpool speaks volumes to how important he is to creating a culture of excellence.

Former Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini also underscored this by revealing: "You leave him on the bench and he is furious, but watch him during the game, encouraging and shouting. And in the next training session he kills it for 95 minutes.

"It's very difficult to find another Milner - an intelligent player with a massive heart."

Milner will depart Liverpool a club legend, having lifted a league title, Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup, World Club Cup and Super Cup.

His contributions went well beyond the pitch, which Klopp and the club will reflect at the end of the season.