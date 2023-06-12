David Raya: Tottenham to approach Brentford over fee for goalkeeper

Tottenham are interested in signing goalkeeper David Raya and are expected to approach Brentford to discuss a fee.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has previously said Raya is worth £40m, although both Spurs and Man Utd are reluctant to pay that amount.

Raya has a year left on his contract and is unlikely to sign a new deal.

Tottenham's current No 1 Hugo Lloris has publicly said he wants to leave for a fresh challenge.

If Tottenham can agree a deal for Raya then personal terms are not expected to be a problem.

Brentford have shown in the past that they will not sell for less than their valuation of a player and Spurs found this out two years ago when they were interested in Ollie Watkins before he joined Aston Villa for £33m.

Brentford recently signed Mark Flekken from Freiburg but they are prepared to go into the season with three goalkeepers - current No 2 Thomas Strakosha, Flekken and Raya - and allow the former Arsenal target to run his contract down

The Gunners wanted to sign Raya three years ago but Brentford refused to sell him as they galvanised themselves for another promotion push, which was successful the following year.

"I hope he will stay forever but it looks like it could be difficult with the contract situation," Frank said when asked about his chances of keeping Raya.

"He must be at least £40m plus. If he had three years it would be £70m.

"How much was Kepa? He is at least as good as him."

Sky Sports' Sam Blitz writes:

Turning heads is something David Raya does a lot. In fact, he was doing it on the first day he kicked a ball on English shores.

After just one training session into his trial at Blackburn 11 years ago, the club immediately moved to sign the then-15-year-old from Spanish club Cornella for around £10,000. How humble that figure is now.

The Brentford goalkeeper is now valued at £40m, according to his manager Thomas Frank. Speculation is growing about whether Raya, who is set to enter the final year of his contract, will be targeted by the so-called 'Big Six' in the summer transfer window.

