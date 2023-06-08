David Raya: Manchester United and Tottenham reluctant to pay £40m for Brentford goalkeeper

Tottenham and Manchester United are reluctant to pay the £40m fee being demanded by Brentford for David Raya.

Both clubs are interested in signing the goalkeeper this summer, with Hugo Lloris set to leave Spurs and the future of David De Gea uncertain at United.

However, the two teams do not currently agree that Raya is worth that amount with just one-year remaining on his contract, and there has been no contact yet with the Bees.

Brentford have shown in the past that they will not sell for less than their valuation for a player and Spurs found this out two years ago when they were interested in Ollie Watkins before he joined Aston Villa for £33m.

Brentford recently signed Mark Flekken from Freiburg but they are prepared to go into the season with three goalkeepers - current number two Thomas Strakosha, Flekken and Raya - and allow the former Arsenal target to run his contract down.

The Gunners wanted to sign Raya three years ago but Brentford refused to sell him as they regalvanised themselves for another promotion push, which was successful the following year.

"I hope he will stay forever but it looks like it could be difficult with the contract situation," Bees boss Thomas Frank said when asked about his chances of keeping Raya.

"He must be at least £40m plus. If he had three years it would be £70m.

"How much was Kepa? He is at least as good as him."

Sky Sports' Sam Blitz writes:

Turning heads is something David Raya does a lot. In fact, he was doing it on the first day he kicked a ball on English shores.

After just one training session into his trial at Blackburn 11 years ago, the club immediately moved to sign the then-15-year-old from Spanish club Cornella for around £10,000. How humble that figure is now.

The Brentford goalkeeper is now valued at £40m, according to his manager Thomas Frank. Speculation is growing about whether Raya, who is set to enter the final year of his contract, will be targeted by the so-called 'Big Six' in the summer transfer window.

