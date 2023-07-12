Aston Villa transfer news: Pau Torres completes move from Villarreal to Premier League club

Aston Villa have completed the signing of centre-back from Pau Torres from Spanish side Villarreal.

Torres arrives from head coach Unai Emery's former club in a deal that will cost an initial £33m, the second-highest fee in Villa's history behind only the £38m paid for Emiliano Buendia from Norwich in 2021.

The centre-back, who had one year remaining on his existing contract, made 39 appearances for Villarreal last season and was part of the Spain squad which reached the round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Torres had a release clause of €70m (£60.4m) but it's understood Villa have negotiated terms to suit them paying over a longer period of time, so their initial payment falls below that figure.

Unai Emery has been keen on Torres since his return to the Premier League and believes the defender can help take the squad to the next level as they look to cement their position of playing European football.

Torres was associated with Villarreal for 21 years, coming through the club's academy before breaking into the first team and forming part of the side which won the Europa League under Emery in 2021.

Aston Villa will start their 2023/24 Premier League season with a Saturday Night Football fixture away at Newcastle live on Sky Sports on August 12.

Unai Emery's side, who will play in the Europa Conference League play-offs in August, have three away trips in their first four games of the domestic season. They host Everton at Villa Park on August 19 before travelling to Burnley (August 26) and Liverpool (September 2).

Seven Premier League fixtures are scheduled in a busy December, including home matches with last season's top two in the same week as Villa welcome Manchester City on December 5 and Arsenal four days later on December 9.

They travel to face Manchester United at Old Trafford on Boxing Day before ending 2023 with a home game against Burnley (December 30).

Aston Villa's final home game of the season will see Liverpool at Villa Park on May 8 before the campaign ends with an away fixture at Crystal Palace on May 19.

