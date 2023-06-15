Aston Villa: Premier League 2023/24 fixtures and schedule

Aston Villa will start their 2023/24 Premier League season with a Saturday Night Football fixture away at Newcastle live on Sky Sports on August 12.

Unai Emery's side, who will play in the Europa Conference League play-offs in August, have three away trips in their first four games of the domestic season. They host Everton at Villa Park on August 19 before travelling to Burnley (August 26) and Liverpool (September 2).

Seven Premier League fixtures are scheduled in a busy December, including home matches with last season's top two in the same week as Villa welcome Manchester City on December 5 and Arsenal four days later on December 9.

They travel to face Manchester United at Old Trafford on Boxing Day before ending 2023 with a home game against Burnley (December 30).

Aston Villa's final home game of the season will see Liverpool at Villa Park on May 8 before the campaign ends with an away fixture at Crystal Place on May 19.

All fixtures subject to change.

August

12: Newcastle United (a) - kick-off 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports

19: Everton (h)

26: Burnley (a)

September

2: Liverpool (a)

16: Crystal Palace (h)

23: Chelsea (a)

30: Brighton (h)

October

7: Wolves (a)

21: West Ham (h)

28: Luton (h)

November

4: Nottingham Forest (a)

11: Fulham (h)

25: Tottenham (a)

December

2: Bournemouth (a)

5: Man City (h)

9: Arsenal (h)

16: Brentford (a)

23: Sheffield United (h)

26: Manchester United (a)

30: Burnley (h)

January

13: Everton (a)

30: Newcastle (h)

February

3: Sheffield United (a)

10: Manchester United (h)

17: Fulham (a)

24: Nottingham Forest (h)

March

2: Luton (a)

9: Tottenham (h)

16: West Ham United (a)

30: Wolves (h)

April

3: Man City (a)

6: Brentford (h)

13: Arsenal (a)

20: Bournemouth (h)

27: Chelsea (h)

May

4: Brighton (a)

11: Liverpool (h)

19: Crystal Palace (a)

The Premier League season will kick-off on the weekend of August 11-13 and conclude nine months later on May 19 2024.

A mid-season player break will take place between January 14-20 and, in order to address the congested schedule across Christmas and New Year, no two rounds in this period will take place within 48 hours of each other.

Meanwhile, the Carabao Cup final will take place on Sunday February 25, the Europa League final will be held in Dublin on May 22 and the Champions League final will be played at Wembley Stadium on June 1.

The Europa Conference League play-offs will take place in August with the first legs on August 24 and the second legs on August 31.

Group stage:

Matchday 1: September 21

Matchday 2: October 5

Matchday 3: October 26

Matchday 4: November 9

Matchday 5: November 30

Matchday 6: December 14

Knockout stage:

Knockout round play-offs: February 15 and 22, 2024

Round of 16: March 7 and 14, 2024

Quarter-finals: April 11 and 18, 2024

Semi-finals: May 2 and 9, 2024

Final: May 29, 2024

The Europa Conference League will conclude at the Agia Sophia Stadium in Athens, Greece.