Conor Gallagher: West Ham's £40m bid for Chelsea and England midfielder rejected

West Ham have had a £40m bid for Chelsea and England midfielder Conor Gallagher rejected.

The 23-year-old has two years left on his contract and it is believed Chelsea would be open to extending it.

Any potential departure would likely have to be driven by Gallagher himself, with West Ham thought to be weighing up whether to go in with an improved offer.

The England midfielder is on Chelsea's tour of the USA and scored in the 4-3 win over Brighton on Sunday. As it stands, boss Mauricio Pochettino is planning for him to be part of the squad next season.

Sky Sports News understands Chelsea value him well in excess of £40m.

Gallagher is one of a number of midfielders West Ham are looking at following the departure of Declan Rice to Arsenal for £105m.

The Hammers also had a £45m bid rejected by Fulham for Joao Palhinha, and remain keen on Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse, Juventus' Denis Zakaria and Edson Alvarez from Ajax.

Harry Maguire is being closely monitored by clubs in the Premier League and abroad, with West Ham among those interested in the England international.

The Hammers are thought to be exploring the option of either a loan or a permanent deal for the 30-year-old defender, who was recently told he would no longer be Man Utd captain and may look to move elsewhere.

However, they are aware wages could prove to be a problem if a deal was to be agreed between the clubs.

United manager Erik ten Hag has always maintained any decision will effectively rest with the player, who is contracted to the club until the summer of 2025.

