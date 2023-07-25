Harry Maguire: West Ham hold talks with Manchester United over England centre-back and Scott McTominay

Harry Maguire was recently stripped of the Man Utd captaincy and may look to move elsewhere; Scott McTominay is also on the West Ham radar to replace Declan Rice along with James Ward-Prowse and Conor Gallagher; The Hammers also had a £45m bid rejected by Fulham for Joao Palhinha
Tuesday 25 July 2023 18:34, UK
West Ham have held initial talks with Manchester United over the signings of Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay.
Early suggestions indicate a gap in valuations for both players and Sky Sports News has been told United see Maguire and McTominay as top players and very important members of the squad.
While they are not encouraging offers, it's thought it would require very big bids for United to even consider a sale.
As it stands, Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag is planning for both to be key members of the squad next season.
Maguire, who was recently stripped of the Man Utd captaincy, is being closely monitored by clubs in the Premier League and abroad.
The Hammers are thought to be exploring the option of either a loan or a permanent deal for the 30-year-old defender.
However, they are aware wages could prove to be a problem if a deal was to be agreed between the clubs.
Ten Hag has always maintained any decision will effectively rest with the player, who is contracted to the club until the summer of 2025.
West Ham have also held positive talks with Southampton over the signing of midfielder James Ward-Prowse as they ideally look to replace Declan Rice with two players.
One source has told Sky Sports News an agreement is edging closer, and personal terms are not expected to be a problem.
The Hammers have already seen a £40m bid for Chelsea and England midfielder Conor Gallagher rejected.
The 23-year-old has two years left on his contract at Stamford Bridge and it is believed Chelsea would be open to extending it.
Any potential departure would likely have to be driven by Gallagher himself, with West Ham thought to be weighing up whether to go in with an improved offer.
The England midfielder is on Chelsea's tour of the USA and scored in the 4-3 win over Brighton on Sunday. As it stands, boss Mauricio Pochettino is planning for him to be part of the squad next season.
Sky Sports News understands Chelsea value him well in excess of £40m.
The Hammers also had a £45m bid rejected by Fulham for Joao Palhinha, and remain keen on Juventus' Denis Zakaria, Monaco's Youssouf Fofana and Edson Alvarez from Ajax.
