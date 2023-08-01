James Ward-Prowse: West Ham end interest in Southampton captain days before Championship season

West Ham have ended their interest in Southampton's James Ward-Prowse due to the price the Championship side are asking for their captain.

The Hammers had a £20m bid for the 28-year-old rejected earlier this summer and had been expected to return with a higher bid.

But the club will now focus their attentions elsewhere as they look to add to their ranks to fill the void created by the departure of Declan Rice to Arsenal for £105m last month.

Southampton boss Russell Martin has already admitted the Saints may end up beginning their Championship season, which kicks off at Sheffield Wednesday live on Sky Sports this Friday, without a number of players who could be sold by the end of August.

West Ham's latest transfer headache comes after they saw a £40m bid for Chelsea and England midfielder Conor Gallagher rejected.

The 23-year-old has two years left on his contract at Stamford Bridge and it is believed Chelsea would be open to extending it.

They have yet to go back in for Gallagher after seeing that bid knocked back, and are understood to be reluctant to go any higher at this stage.

Fulham's Joao Palhinha is still an option - but a potential move has been complicated by his shoulder injury and Fulham's asking price.

Initial talks with Manchester United have indicated a move for Scott McTominay could prove out of West Ham's price range.

