Tyler Adams: Chelsea in talks to sign Leeds United midfielder as Blues look to sign two midfield additions

Chelsea are in talks to sign Leeds' Tyler Adams as the club looks to sign two new midfielders this summer.

Adams, 24, is understood to have a £20m release clause and Chelsea are deciding whether to pay the amount or discuss a structured deal.

Brighton's Moises Caicedo remains the club's primary target and they were exploring a deal for Southampton's Romeo Lavia.

Adams signed for Leeds from RB Leipzig for a fee of around £20m last summer, but suffered relegation with the club in his first season. The USA international played 26 times in all competitions.

Chelsea are expected to go back in with an improved offer for Caicedo. He was given the weekend off amid the speculation over his future and missed Brighton's final pre-season game against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

Chelsea's latest bid worth £80m was rejected, with Brighton's valuation in the region of £100m.

Caicedo wants to join Chelsea and Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi admits he doesn't know if he will still be at the club come the end of the window.



Chelsea are still keen on Lavia and Southampton are aware of the interest. Liverpool have had two bids rejected for him.

Personal terms for Lavia with Chelsea are not expected to be a problem.

The midfielder was an unused substitute in Southampton's 2-1 win at Sheffield Wednesday on Friday.

