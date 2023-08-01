Romeo Lavia: Southampton reject Liverpool's improved transfer bid for midfielder while Reds make contact with Fluminense over Andre

Southampton have rejected Liverpool's improved bid for Romeo Lavia, while Jurgen Klopp's side have officially made contact with Fluminense over the possibility of signing midfielder Andre.

Sky Sports News understands the new offer from the Merseysiders was still below an initial £40m, with Saints wanting £50m for the Belgian international.

The total package is closer to that asking price but ifSaints' valuation for their teenage midfielder remains high and a compromise cannot be reached, Liverpool are considering alternative options, which include Andre

Southampton rejected an opening offer of £34m plus £4m in add-ons from Liverpool last week.

Lavia, also of interest to Chelsea, remains keen on a switch to Anfield but Sky Sports News understands personal terms with both clubs are not expected to be a problem.

Lavia has four years left on his Southampton contract after joining from Manchester City last summer but is expected to leave after Saints were relegated from the Premier League at the end of last season.

Jurgen Klopp has already brought in two new midfielders this summer after the arrivals of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton in a £35m deal, followed by that of Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig for £60m.

Those new signings have replaced departing midfielders James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita, while captain Jordan Henderson and Brazil international Fabinho have both recently moved to the Saudi Pro League.

