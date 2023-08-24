Matheus Nunes: Wolves reject £47m bid from Man City for Portugal midfielder

Wolves have rejected an opening bid from Manchester City worth £47m for Matheus Nunes.

Discussions remain ongoing and City are considering whether to follow up with another offer for the Portugal midfielder.

However, City have also shown in the past that they are prepared to walk away from targets if they do not agree on their valuation.

Wolves signed Nunes in a club-record £42.2m deal in August last year, paying an initial £38m plus £4.2m in add-ons.

The 24-year-old has shown glimpses of his quality, scoring a superb volley against Chelsea last season, but that remains his only goal for the club in 41 appearances.

Nunes was sent off in Wolves' 4-1 defeat at home to Brighton on Saturday.

Man City are looking for a creative midfielder after Kevin De Bruyne was ruled out for several months with a hamstring injury he suffered in the first game of the season against Burnley.

Bernardo Silva has signed a contract extension at Manchester City until 2026.

Silva, who joined City from Monaco in 2017, has won five Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four League Cups and the Champions League in his six years at the Etihad.

The treble-winners now have Silva for an extra year after he agreed to prolong his stay beyond 2025.

The Portugal attacking midfielder said he is staying put at City because it "gives me that opportunity to keep winning".

