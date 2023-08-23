Bernardo Silva signs Man City contract extension until 2026

Bernardo Silva has signed a contract extension at Manchester City until 2026.

Silva, who joined City from Monaco in 2017, has won five Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four League Cups and the Champions League in his six years at the Etihad.

The treble winners now have Silva for an extra year after he agreed to prolong his stay.

The Portugal attacking midfielder says he is staying put at City because it "gives me that opportunity to keep winning".

"I've had six incredible years at Manchester City and I'm delighted to extend my time here," Silva, who had been attracting interest from Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain this summer, said.

"Winning the treble last season was extremely special and it's exciting to be part of a squad where there is such a hunger and passion.

"I love the manager, my team-mates and the fans and hope we can share even more great memories in the coming years."

Director of football Txiki Begiristain says Silva has "become one of the best players in the world" at City and believes the 29-year-old can help the club achieve even more success in the future.

Image: Silva played a vital role in City's treble-winning campaign last season

"Bernardo has been exceptional during his time at the Etihad, so we're delighted that he has signed a contract extension with the club," Begiristain said.

"His quality and technical ability is fantastic - and alongside his hard work and professionalism, he has become one of the best players in the world.

"Bernardo was so important in our treble-winning season and we are sure he can help deliver even more trophies in the next few years."

How close was Silva to joining PSG?

Sky Sports News' chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol:

PSG believe they got closer than ever to signing Bernardo Silva from Manchester City this summer.

Silva had been one of PSG's top targets and they thought they were close to a deal but they accepted earlier this month that City would not sell the player.

PSG sporting director Luis Campos knows Silva well and they worked together at Monaco.

On Saturday, Pep Guardiola said it was his "dream" to see Silva and Kyle Walker sign new City contracts.

Guardiola is believed to have intervened to make sure that Silva did not leave this summer.

