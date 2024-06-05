Antonio Conte: Napoli appoint former Chelsea and Tottenham boss as head coach

Napoli have appointed Antonio Conte as their new head coach.

Conte, who has been available since leaving Tottenham in March 2023, has signed a three-year contract.

The former Chelsea boss said: "Napoli is a place of global importance. I'm happy and excited to sit on the Azzurri bench.

"I can certainly promise one thing: I will do my best for the growth of the team and the club. My commitment, together with that of my staff, will be total."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Napoli will not be playing in Europe next season after finishing 10th in Serie A - a year on from winning the league for the first time in 33 years.

"I am very proud that the new coach of Napoli is Antonio Conte", added Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentis.

"Antonio is a top coach, a leader, with whom I am sure that the necessary refoundation will start after the conclusion of the cycle that led us to win the Scudetto last year after many seasons at the top of Italian football.

"Today marks the beginning of a new important chapter in the history of Napoli."

Francesco Calzona had been in charge of Napoli since February on a short-term deal but is now returning to his duties as Slovakia national team head coach ahead of Euro 2024.

The Italian club had sacked Walter Mazzarri and Rudi Garcia in the space of three months earlier in the campaign.

The 2024 summer transfer window in the Premier League officially opens on Friday June 14 - the same day that Euro 2024 starts.

The window will close on August 30 at 11pm UK time.

The Premier League has brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.