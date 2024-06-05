Transfer news: Summer transfer window 2024 | Premier League ins and outs

The transfer window opens on June 14 - but clubs are already releasing players. Find out who is on the move across the Premier League...

Check below for a comprehensive list of all the Premier League ins and outs from the 2024 summer transfer window.

Keep track of all the latest developments with our Transfer Centre blog.

Fees include potential add-ons.

In

None

Out

Mohamed Elneny - released

Cedric Soares - released

In

None

Out

Morgan Sanson - Nice, £3.4m

In

Luis Sinisterra - Leeds, £20m

Enes Unal - Getafe, £14m

Alex Paulsen - Wellington Phoenix, £2m

Out

None

In

Igor Thiago - Club Brugge, £30m

Out

Shandon Baptiste - released

Saman Ghoddos - released

Charlie Goode - released

Neal Maupay - Everton, end of loan

Sergio Reguilon - Tottenham, end of loan

Michael Olakigbe - Wigan, loan

In

Ibrahim Osman - Nordsjaelland, £16m

Out

Adam Lallana - released

In

None

Out

Thiago Silva - Fluminense, free

Lewis Hall - Newcastle, £28m

In

None

Out

Jairo Riedewald - released

James Tomkins - released

In

None

Out

Andre Gomes - released

Andy Lonergan- released

Arnaut Danjuma - Villarreal, end of loan

Jack Harrison - Leeds, end of loan

Lewis Warrington - released

Mackenzie Hunt - released

Katia Kouyate - released

Kyle John - released

Ed Jones - released

Dylan Graham - released

In

None

Out

Tosin Adarabioyo - released

Marek Rodak - released

Tyrese Francois - released

Terence Kongolo - released

Luciano D'Auria-Henry - released

George Okkas - released

Caelan Avenell - released

Ma'Kel Bogle-Campbell - released

Montague Conway - released

Armando Broja - Chelsea, end of loan

Fode Ballo-Toure - AC Milan, end of loan

In

None

Out

Kayden Jackson - released

Dominic Ball - released

Nick Hayes - released

Panutche Camara - released

Omari Hutchinson - Chelsea, end of loan

Jeremy Sarmiento - Brighton, end of loan

Kieffer Moore - Bournemouth, end of loan

Lewis Travis - Blackburn, end of loan

Brandon Williams - Manchester United, end of loan

Sone Aluko - retired

In

Abdul Fatawu - Sporting, £17m

Out

None

In

None

Out

Thiago Alcantara - released

Joel Matip - released

In

None

Out

Taylor Harwood-Bellis - Southampton, £20m

Tommy Doyle - Wolves, £4.3m

In

None

Out

Raphael Varane - released

Anthony Martial - released

Alvaro Fernandez - Benfica, £5.1m

In

Lewis Hall - Chelsea, £28m

Out

Paul Dummett - released

Matt Ritchie - released

Loris Karius - released

Jeff Hendrick - released

Kell Watts - released

In

None

Out

Felipe - released

Cheikhou Kouyate - released

Wayne Hennessey - released

Remo Freuler - Bolgona, £3.4m

Gio Reyna - Borussia Dortmund, end of loan

Nuno Tavares - Arsenal, end of loan

Gonzalo Montiel - Sevilla, end of loan

Rodrigo Ribeiro - Sporting Lisbon, end of loan

Divock Origi - AC Milan, end of loan

In

Taylor Harwood-Bellis - Manchester City, £20m

Out

Stuart Armstrong - released

Jake Vokins - released

Dynel Simeu - released

Matt Carson - released

Luke Pearce - released

In

Lucas Bergvall - Djurgarden, £8.5m

Timo Werner - RB Leipzig, loan

Out

Eric Dier - released

Ivan Perisic - released

Ryan Sessegnon - released

Japhet Tanganga - released

In

None

Out

Thilo Kehrer - Monaco, £9.5m

Kalvin Phillips - Man City, end of loan

In

Tommy Doyle - Man City, £4.3m

Out

None