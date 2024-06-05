Transfer news: Summer transfer window 2024 | Premier League ins and outs

Keep up to date with all the latest news across the whole of the summer transfer window with the Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' website and app, and on Sky Sports News
Wednesday 5 June 2024 09:22, UK
The transfer window opens on June 14 - but clubs are already releasing players. Find out who is on the move across the Premier League...
Check below for a comprehensive list of all the Premier League ins and outs from the 2024 summer transfer window.
Keep track of all the latest developments with our Transfer Centre blog.
Fees include potential add-ons.
In
None
Out
Mohamed Elneny - released
Cedric Soares - released
In
None
Out
Morgan Sanson - Nice, £3.4m
In
Luis Sinisterra - Leeds, £20m
Enes Unal - Getafe, £14m
Alex Paulsen - Wellington Phoenix, £2m
Out
None
In
Igor Thiago - Club Brugge, £30m
Out
Shandon Baptiste - released
Saman Ghoddos - released
Charlie Goode - released
Neal Maupay - Everton, end of loan
Sergio Reguilon - Tottenham, end of loan
Michael Olakigbe - Wigan, loan
In
Ibrahim Osman - Nordsjaelland, £16m
Out
Adam Lallana - released
In
None
Out
Thiago Silva - Fluminense, free
Lewis Hall - Newcastle, £28m
In
None
Out
Jairo Riedewald - released
James Tomkins - released
In
None
Out
Andre Gomes - released
Andy Lonergan- released
Arnaut Danjuma - Villarreal, end of loan
Jack Harrison - Leeds, end of loan
Lewis Warrington - released
Mackenzie Hunt - released
Katia Kouyate - released
Kyle John - released
Ed Jones - released
Dylan Graham - released
In
None
Out
Tosin Adarabioyo - released
Marek Rodak - released
Tyrese Francois - released
Terence Kongolo - released
Luciano D'Auria-Henry - released
George Okkas - released
Caelan Avenell - released
Ma'Kel Bogle-Campbell - released
Montague Conway - released
Armando Broja - Chelsea, end of loan
Fode Ballo-Toure - AC Milan, end of loan
In
None
Out
Kayden Jackson - released
Dominic Ball - released
Nick Hayes - released
Panutche Camara - released
Omari Hutchinson - Chelsea, end of loan
Jeremy Sarmiento - Brighton, end of loan
Kieffer Moore - Bournemouth, end of loan
Lewis Travis - Blackburn, end of loan
Brandon Williams - Manchester United, end of loan
Sone Aluko - retired
In
Abdul Fatawu - Sporting, £17m
Out
None
In
None
Out
Thiago Alcantara - released
Joel Matip - released
In
None
Out
Taylor Harwood-Bellis - Southampton, £20m
Tommy Doyle - Wolves, £4.3m
In
None
Out
Raphael Varane - released
Anthony Martial - released
Alvaro Fernandez - Benfica, £5.1m
In
Lewis Hall - Chelsea, £28m
Out
Paul Dummett - released
Matt Ritchie - released
Loris Karius - released
Jeff Hendrick - released
Kell Watts - released
In
None
Out
Felipe - released
Cheikhou Kouyate - released
Wayne Hennessey - released
Remo Freuler - Bolgona, £3.4m
Gio Reyna - Borussia Dortmund, end of loan
Nuno Tavares - Arsenal, end of loan
Gonzalo Montiel - Sevilla, end of loan
Rodrigo Ribeiro - Sporting Lisbon, end of loan
Divock Origi - AC Milan, end of loan
In
Taylor Harwood-Bellis - Manchester City, £20m
Out
Stuart Armstrong - released
Jake Vokins - released
Dynel Simeu - released
Matt Carson - released
Luke Pearce - released
In
Lucas Bergvall - Djurgarden, £8.5m
Timo Werner - RB Leipzig, loan
Out
Eric Dier - released
Ivan Perisic - released
Ryan Sessegnon - released
Japhet Tanganga - released
In
None
Out
Thilo Kehrer - Monaco, £9.5m
Kalvin Phillips - Man City, end of loan
In
Tommy Doyle - Man City, £4.3m
Out
None